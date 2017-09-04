Introducing the new neutral you'll be seeing everywhere this summer.

Move over leopard print, there’s a new neutral in town.

After spending way too much time scrolling through Instagram the other night, I noticed a little trend.

Gingham is bloody everywhere. That nifty little black and white check print is set to take over our wardrobes this summer and honestly I’m pretty excited about it.

The great thing about gingham is that you can wear it with pretty much everything – pink accessories, logo tees, floral patterns, even leopard print.

It’s a classic print and you can pretty much do whatever you like with it. So if you tend to stick to a classic colour palette and love basics, gingham will slip in seamlessly with your existing wardrobe.

And if you love to clash prints and play around with different styles, gingham will offer you endless possibilities.

Bohemian Traders has a whole gingham range at the moment which includes the Gingham Laidback Shirt, the Gingham Frida Top and the Bohemian Tea Skirt in Gingham.

At White Haven Emporium you’ll find the Peak Front Maxi Dress in Gingham and the Castaway OTS Top in Gingham.

City Chic has a Gingham Top and you’ll love Atmos&Here’s Kitty Gingham Pants and Cheeka Wrap Dress.

Have you found any other great gingham finds? Tell us about them in the comments below.

