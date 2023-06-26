Everything we know about 'Blue Team' Gian and Steph from The Block.

Giddy up Blockheads, the cast of the 19th season of The Block has finally been announced and we want to know everything!

As five couples team up to build, style and sell '50s-inspired homes, located in the inner Bayside suburb of Melbourne, viewers at home get ready to watch on as the drama unfolds.

This year it seems we are winding back the clock and getting ready to reinvigorate five homes that were built in the 1950s, something we haven't seen on The Block yet.

So while we wait for an official air date, let's get to know the couple behind the Blue team.

Meet Gian and Steph from The Block:

Image: Channel Nine. Image: Channel Nine. Although many details are under wraps about the cast still, we have had some rumoured reports that Gian and Steph are likely going to be competing under the 'Blue team' title.

Gian likely works in the finance and accounting industry, whilst partner Steph is the owner and architect at SjO Architects. This combination could prove very useful, as Gian will likely ensure there aren't too many financial issues as we've seen many couples face in the past. Whereas Steph will be able to tackle the practical planning and design of the home.

The Block will likely air in mid-August, so check back then for all the updates.

Image: Channel nine.