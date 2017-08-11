There's a man live-Tweeting his haunted house right now.

Currently, there is a man in New York living everyone’s worst nightmare.

Author and illustrator Adam Ellis lives in an apartment with his two cats and the ghost of a dead child who only has half a head. That sucks.

As the story has unfolded over the last week, Ellis decided there was only one thing he could do: Live tweet it.

POST CONTINUES BELOW: Debbie Malone is a Psychic Investigator and talks to Mia Freedman on No Filter.

He began with, “So, my apartment is currently being haunted by the ghost of a dead child and he’s trying to kill me,” and everyone responded with the standard, “Ugh that’s the worst,” “We’ve all been there,” “Stay strong, dude,” etc. etc.

Ellis’ tweet attracted 43, 000 times which suggested to him there might be some mild interest in the story.

“He started appearing in dreams, but I think he’s crossed over into the real world now,” he continued.

“The first time I saw him, I was experiencing sleep paralysis and saw a child sitting in the green rocking chair at the foot of my bed,” he wrote, which prompted almost all of Twitter to ask who the hell owns a rocking chair?? And if you do then soz but you semi deserve to have a small kid haunt you.

“He had a huge misshapen head that was dented on one side. I did my best to draw it,” Ellis said. Here’s the picture.

Cool.

Here’s the rest of Ellis’ story:

“For a while he just stared at me, but then he got out of the chair and started shambling toward the bed.

I couldn’t move because I was paralyzed. (I have sleep paralysis fairly often. It sucks.)

Right before he reached my bed, I woke up screaming.

I had another dream a few nights later, where I was in a library and a girl came up to me and said, ‘You’ve seen Dear David, haven’t you?’

I was like, ‘Who?’ And she said, ‘Dear David. You saw him.’

She continued, ‘He’s dead. He only appears at midnight, and you can ask him two questions if you said ‘Dear David’ first.’

Then she added, ‘But never try to ask him a third question, or he’ll kill you.’

Then, David came back in another dream. Same situation—I was in bed, and he was sitting in the rocking chair near the window, staring at me.

In the dream, I say, 'Dear David, how did you die?' He mumbles, 'An accident in a store.'

I say, 'Dear David, what happened in the store?' He groans, 'A shelf was pushed on my head.'

I'm frozen with fear. I ask, 'Who pushed the shelf?' David doesn't answer.

I realize that I've asked a third question, which I'm not supposed to do. At that point, I wake up, absolutely terrified.

The next couple days I google deaths in the city, but can't find anything about a kid named David dying in a store.

I even try different names—Daniel, Dylan, Devon. Nothing. A few weeks go by without incident.

Sort of randomly, the apartment above mine is vacated, and I have the opportunity to move into it. It's a larger apartment, so I'm thrilled.

Another month or two goes by, and I sort of forget about Dear David. I think he lost track of me because I moved upstairs.

But lately, something strange is happening.

For the past 4 nights, my cats gather at the front door at exactly midnight & just stare at it, almost like something is on the other side.

Last night I got a weird feeling and looked out the peephole, and I'm dead certain I saw movement on the other side.

When I opened the door and turned on the hall light, nothing was there, but my cats seemed unnerved. Bushy tails, etc.

And that's where I am right now. Dear David found me, I think. I don't know what to do. I'll keep you updated.

Update: for the sixth night in a row, my cat has walked over to the door promptly at midnight and stared at it.

Ok, so I took a photo through the peephole cuz I'm too scared to open the door. I feel like I saw something.

I couldn't tell so I mustered the courage to open the door. Nothing was out there but I took another photo. Look at this:

Is it just me or is is there something in the first photo, right where the bannister meets the shelves? Hiding on the stairs.

I wasn't sure if it was a smudge or something so I took a second photo from inside. There was something out there.

I deadbolted the lock and got in bed because I don't know what else to do. I can still hear my cat meowing at the door.

I am pretty scared."

Ah, yeah Adam. We're pretty bloody scared too.

Twitter is very concerned on his behalf, not least because someone is living in his apartment and not paying rent.

We wish Adam all the best, and hope that either ghost David leaves him alone, or Adam's story gets made into a horror movie so he can use all the money to rent a new place.

Do you have a ghost story to share?