From Donald Trump to Paris Hilton: A running list of Ghislane Maxwell's famous connections.

On Friday, ﻿Ghislaine Maxwell﻿, the former girlfriend and long-time associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI.

The 58-year-old, who had been in hiding for several months, was arrested on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the billionaire.

Since Epstein died in August 2019 in a New York City federal prison while awaiting trial, Maxwell's whereabouts had been unknown.﻿

However, last week, she was arrested in New Hampshire, where the FBI had been keeping tabs on her.

"More recently we learned she had slithered away to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire, continuing to live a life of privilege while her victims live with the trauma inflicted upon them years ago," William Sweeney, assistant director in charge of the FBI's New York office, said at a news conference.

In an indictment made public last week, it was reported that Maxwell facilitated Epstein's crimes by "helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse" girls as young as 14.

Maxwell has also been accused of participating in the sexual abuse.

Now, Maxwell, who has previously denied any wrongdoing, faces six charges:

conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity,

transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity,

two of perjury - the crime of intentionally lying in a court of law.

As Maxwell awaits her upcoming trial in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, attention has moved towards the 58-year-old's extensive list of high-profile relationships.

Here are just some of the famous faces Ghislaine Maxwell has been seen with:

Prince Andrew

Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleged in court documents that it was Maxwell, acting as a "madam" for Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have "sexual relations" with their friend Prince Andrew on three occasions.

In a disastrous BBC Newsnight interview in which he attempted to clear his name, the Duke of York said he'd never met Giuffre and suggested the photograph of the two of them with Maxwell must have been doctored.

Though the royal admitted to having a friendship with Maxwell since the 1990s, he said he hadn't spoken with her for months.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: 60 Minutes. Donald and Melania Trump

Maxwell and Epstein have been pictured with both Donald and Melania Trump on several occasions.

"I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy," Trump said in a 2002 profile of Epstein. "He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Getty.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Getty.

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Getty.

Bill Clinton

Last year, former president Bill Clinton admitted to taking four trips aboard Epstein's private plane, which had been dubbed the "Lolita Express".

Clinton denied any wrongdoing and claimed he travelled on the plane for official Clinton Foundation business.

Maxwell also attended the president's daughter Chelsea Clinton's wedding in 2010.

Ghislaine Maxwell is seen in the background as Bill Clinton walks Chelsea Clinton down the aisle. Image: Twitter.

Kevin Spacey

Earlier this month, a photo resurfaced of Maxwell and Kevin Spacey on a throne at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

Elon Musk

Following Maxwell's arrest, a photo of the 58-year-old and billionaire Elon Musk began to circulate on social media from the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk. Image: Getty.

As the photo went viral, a spokesperson for Musk told The New York Times: "Ghislaine simply inserted herself behind him in a photo he was posing for without his knowledge."

Musk's ex-wife, Talulah Riley, also backed the claims.

Paris Hilton

Donald Trump, Paris Hilton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Melania Trump. Image: Getty.

Josh Lucas

Ghislaine Maxwell and Josh Lucas. Image: Getty.

Piers Morgan

Ghislaine Maxwell And Piers Morgan. Image: Getty.

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Getty.

Naomi Campbell

Ghislaine Maxwell and Naomi Campbell. Image: Getty.

Kyle MacLachlan

Ghislaine Maxwell and Kyle MacLachlan. Image: Getty.

Sarah Ferguson

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson and Ghislaine Maxwell. Image: Getty.

Michael Bolton

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and Michael Bolton. Image: Getty.

