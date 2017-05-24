The electricity-saving trick that’s easy for every family member.

Children? Check. Pets? Check. Electricity bill under $1000? Check.

Mamamia‘s Jo Abi has her priorities in check. But that doesn’t mean her home life is in perfect shape – and it really doesn’t have to be all the time.

However, one thing’s not negotiable: The kids must do their homework. Being the super-mum she is, Jo found a way to make that happen.

Now that she has a Telstra Smart Home™ installed, she figured out that she can turn off the entertainment system when she’s not at home through the single tap of an app. Sorry, kids, mum won this time.

See what else Telstra Smart Home can do above.

How do you get your little ones to do their homework?

This content was created with thanks to our brand partner Telstra Smart Home™.