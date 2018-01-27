'Out of all the Oscar-nominated films, this is the one you really need to see.'

If you see one Oscar-nominated film this year, make sure it’s Get Out.

Get Out is a one-of-a-kind movie. The low-budget horror film, directed by Comedy Central’s Jordan Peele, has far exceeded critic expectations in receiving four Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

It’s a comedy-horror that so deftly deals with complex social issues, you’ll find yourself thinking about it weeks – if not months – after you’ve watched it.

Get Out isn’t a slasher film, it’s rarely gory, and it has nothing to do with any haunted houses built on ancient Indian burial grounds.

Instead, it’s the kind of horror movie that subtly builds up a sense of foreboding, keeping you on edge right up until the final scene, when all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place.

Get Out takes an often played-out scenario, that of a white girl introducing her African American boyfriend to her parents, and completely flips it on its head.

Daniel and Rose are your average New York couple. They live in a loft apartment, have a wide circle of friends, and feel relatively safe in their lefty, hipster, millennial bubble.

That is until Rose takes Daniel home to meet her parents at their estate in upstate New York.

Before they leave, Rose admits that she hasn’t told her parents that Daniel is black. “They’re not racists” she reassures him, adding that her father would have voted Obama in for a third term if he could have.

But from the very first moment that Rose’s parents, Missy and Dean, meet Daniel on the front steps of their sprawling mansion, something doesn’t feel quite right.

They go out of their way to make him feel welcome… but still, there’s a lingering sense that things aren’t exactly what they seem.

Gradually we see, through Chris’ eyes, all the little microaggressions aimed at him from Rose’s white liberal family. In response he laughs, the kind of uncomfortable chuckle we’re all guilty of when faced with a situation that makes us uneasy.

Then Missy hypnotises Chris and he starts to notice the strange behaviour of the family’s black servants.

Slowly, Chris realises that something very odd, and something extremely sinister, is happening on family’s estate and he needs to escape before it’s too late.

Get Out is Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner? meets Rosemary’s Baby, with a millennial twist.

It takes one of our favourite genres and uses it to cleverly deal with some pretty hefty topics.

In a way, the movie examines the uncomfortable truth of race relations and the nightmare of being black in a society that still privileges white skin.

It also shines a light on the often hypocritical stance of white liberals.

And it does all this while making you simultaneously laugh out loud and tensely grip the edge of your seat.

That’s why Get Out is the Oscar-nominated movie you need to see as soon as possible.

Get Out is now available on iTunes, DVD and Telstra Bigpond Movies.

