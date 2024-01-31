News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

politics

Georgie Purcell didn't deserve this. No woman does.

ADVERTISEMENT


Victorian MP Georgie Purcell is taking a stand. And for good reason.

This week, The Animal Justice Party MP had an image of her digitally altered in a Channel Nine broadcast of the Melbourne news bulletin.

In the edited photo it appeared Purcell's breasts had been made to look larger, and her white dress had been altered to look like a midriff bearing top. The original image, published in the Bendigo Advertiser, does not show her midriff. 

In fact, the edited image shows Purcell's midriff as tattoo-free, despite Purcell's stomach featuring numerous tattoos.

At the time of the photograph being taken, Purcell had been advocating to ban the practice of duck hunting. 

"I endured a lot yesterday. But having my body and outfit photoshopped by a media outlet was not on my bingo card. Note the enlarged boobs and outfit to be made more revealing. Can't imagine this happening to a male MP. What gives?" Purcell wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Sadly, this isn't the first time Purcell has encountered misogyny during her time in politics. 

When she entered the field, she was worried that a job she had done in her early years would be "weaponised" against her. 

While at university in 2012 doing a five-year double degree in communications and law, Purcell was living out of home. It was incredibly expensive - not being able to maintain a part-time job while studying, but still having to pay the bills. So to get by, she took up stripping and topless waitressing gigs.

In her maiden parliament speech, Purcell said it became one of her biggest fears, worried her past would be used against her in whichever workplace she entered. 

"I then realised if I just made it a known thing, it couldn't be weaponised anymore. It's interesting to even consider the word 'outed' and the negative connotation. Why should it be seen as shameful when a woman does a job that empowers them, allows them to have control over their own body and finances, and provides flexibility?" Purcell previously told Mamamia.

"The only shameful thing about having your information shared is the act of the person who did it. That's something I wish I knew at the time, because I carried a lot of deep shame around my own decisions and for a long time really thought I had done the wrong thing. Now I know that's absolutely not the case. I have nothing to be ashamed about."

Now having to deal with an image of herself altered without her consent, Purcell has said it's been a "confronting" experience. And this story isn't just about her. It's about how we treat women more broadly.

"I'm glad to have had a chance to talk about the perverse mistreatment of women and gender-diverse people in public life that our male counterparts simply don't have to cop. And while I'm not convinced on the reasoning, I've accepted Nine's apology, and I'll leave the commentary on AI and photoshop fails up to the experts. All I ask is that we learn from this," she notes.

"Because the last thing I want is to deter women and girls from achieving their dreams and contributing to public life after witnessing what I endure."

Mamamia has reached out to Georgie for comment.

Feature Image: Bendigo Advertiser/Nine/Instagram @georgie.purcell.ajp.

Want to go in the running to win one of three $100 gift vouchers? Take this survey!
Tags: politics , australian-news , news-stories , news , explainer , australian-politics

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

jayroy 3 hours ago
I think MP Purcell is awesome. Good on her for being an actual role model rather than just a "influencer", to highlight the BS women are subjected to every single day. The more the bad behaviour gets called out the more younger generations will realise they don't have to put up with it and that its not okay. Channel nine should be ashamed of themselves for blatantly lying, but then that would mean they would have to take responsibility for their less than credible actions and fondness for sensationalism rather than actual journalism.
kelly 5 hours ago 2 upvotes
As a regular photoshop user I know no automation which enlarges breasts and changes outfits. What a load. They should take proper responsibility rather than some vague oops. Good on Georgie for standing up for herself. Though I'm sad that she has had to and that this happened to her!

MORE COMMENTS