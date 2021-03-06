Just all the photos from Georgia Love and Lee Elliott's wedding day.

Georgia Love and Lee Elliott are officially husband and wife!

After postponing their wedding twice due to COVID-19 restrictions, the couple finally tied the knot in a glorious ceremony in Georgia's home state of Tasmania, surrounded by family and friends.

The wedding, which took place last night, started with an outdoor ceremony at Frogmore Creek Winery, followed by the wedding reception at Shene Distillery.

Image: Instagram/@spoonful_of_sarah

Georgia wore two custom Jason Grech dresses.

On Friday, Georgia and Lee shared throwback photos on their Instagram, teasing their big day ahead.

"I don’t know what you’re talking about, I totally wasn’t one of those girls who started planning her wedding at age five... LET’S DO THIS!!! #aloveleewedding," Georgia quipped.

While Lee wrote on his Instagram: "I started trialling suits for this very day quite some time ago now just to make sure it’s perfect! #dappersincediapers #aloveleewedding."

On Thursday night, the couple shared another photo of them ahead of their wedding day. Georgia wore all white, while Lee wore a suit.

In January, the couple attended various pre-wedding celebrations.

First up, Georgia and her friends celebrated the bride-to-be at a Sorrento-themed Bachelorette party in Melbourne.

One week later, she celebrated her hen's party with her girlfriends in Hobart.

While Lee's mates threw him a Coachella-themed bucks party on Fraser Island.

The couple, who first met in 2016 when Georgia appeared as The Bachelorette, originally planned to wed in Sicily, Italy in 2020. But due to the coronavirus restrictions, they had to cancel their destination wedding.

"We had initially been planning to have a wedding in Italy, which we just took off the table completely when COVID happened," Georgia told Mamamia's entertainment podcast, The Spill.

"Who knows when we'll be able to travel there again?"

Thankfully, they were both very positive about the setback.

"We are planning for the natural next step, which is obviously Tasmania. The Positano of Australia," she laughed.

"It's been a really wonderful, positive thing to look forward to. Not just for us, but our family and friends as well," she added.

But despite her optimism the first time around, when her second planned wedding was cancelled, Georgia did what many of us would've done in that scenario: Had a minor panic and expressed her disappointment on social media.

"So like HOW FUNNY IS IT when you cancel your Italy wedding and book it for Tasmania instead hahahahahahahaha and then the Premier shuts the borders til at least December HAHAHAHAHA OMG SO FUNNY I’M TOTALLY FINE!!!!!" she wrote on Twitter.

On the bright side, during those months, Georgia launched her sleepwear line Georgia Elliott Sleepwear, and the couple purchased their first home together.

And now, they can enjoy it as husband a wife. Finally!

Congratulations to Georgia and Lee.

