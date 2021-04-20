The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday April 21.

Derek Chauvin found guilty on all charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The jury deliberated for four hours on Monday and resumed on Tuesday morning, delivering their verdict just after 7am AEST.

Neighbours reported raised voices coming from the home at around 6.40am.

"It was obviously a very confronting scene, a female person deceased in the rear yard of a residence, apparently suffering from burn-type injuries," Det Insp Ahearn said.

Three children, all under the age of nine and present at the time of the incident, may have witnessed Ms Wilkinson's death.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

Consent video pulled following backlash.

The federal government has removed a video of a young woman smearing a milkshake over her partner's face from its consent education website following widespread backlash.

The Department of Education, Skills and Employment on Tuesday confirmed two videos had been removed from The Good Society website, which launched as part of the government's Respect Matters program last week.

"The website contains about 350 resources aimed to support teachers and parents to educate students across all age groups about respectful relationships more broadly," department secretary Dr Michele Bruniges said in a statement.

Victoria's Education Minister James Merlino called for the federal government to pull all content from the site.

"I was pretty disappointed. It was confusing. It was cringeworthy. It just did not hit the mark," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"The feedback I've heard from students is they're confused about what it's even trying to say. It's a big fail, and it's not a resource that I'll be recommending to Victorian schools."

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell described the videos as "pretty woeful".

"It's a missed opportunity about an issue that's really important," she said.

"I don't really see the benefit of a milkshake or taco metaphor. I think we should be a lot more upfront with young people when we talk about these issues."

Biloela Tamil family are "struggling and coping" in immigration detention.

A family of Tamil asylum-seekers removed from the Queensland town of Biloela three years ago are "struggling and coping" in immigration detention.

Priya, Nades and their two young daughters have been held on Christmas Island since August 2019 as the government tries to deport them to Sri Lanka, despite a community campaign to let them stay.

Labor senator Kristina Keneally is among those who have spent years calling for the family to be released.

Senator Keneally has spent the past four days with the family, who have been detained for more than 1,000 days.

"They are struggling and coping, as you can imagine, particularly these young girls," she told ABC Radio from Christmas Island.

Senator Keneally said Priya was clearly lonely and depressed in detention.

"Nades, the father, is the quieter of the two but I sensed a deep and profound sadness in his face," she said.

"He is stuck in a situation he cannot resolve. He can't work, he can't look after his family, and he can't get a way out."

Senator Keneally said Nades genuinely feared being killed if he was deported to Sri Lanka.

"He just wants to care for his wife and children, and he doesn't want to make his daughters orphans."

Their two Australian-born girls, Kopika and Tharunicaa, are happy when they are allowed to attend school or visit a recreation centre once a week.

"But back in detention they are, Priya says, they are dead, they have no joy," Senator Keneally said.

Only 100 residential disability centres have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Elderly Australians in nursing homes are being prioritised over disability residents, senior health officials have told a federal parliamentary committee.

"We have deliberately focused on aged care residents," health department associate secretary Caroline Edwards said on Tuesday.

Out of about 6,000 disability residential facilities in total, just 100 had received the vaccine, Ms Edwards said.

A total of 1,640 doses have been delivered out of 25,000 people in disability residential care.

"Disability facilities has been a much slower start than we would have liked," she said. "We're now turning our attention to that."

Labor senator Katy Gallagher said she wasn't aware vulnerable people in the 1A category had been prioritised in this way, with disability residents still waiting.

Health department secretary Professor Brendan Murphy said the end of May should see a completed rollout for aged care, while the disability reset is on the agenda for the next national cabinet meeting on Thursday.

"The disability workforce still needs some further in reach and action," he said.

Senator Gallagher questioned why the disability rollout was a matter for national cabinet when it was clearly a federal responsibility.

Sydney school teacher admits to sex with 14-year-old boy.

A Sydney high school teacher who had denied engaging in sexual acts with a student has now pleaded guilty to three charges of intercourse with a 14-year-old boy.

Monica Elizabeth Young, 24, was due to face a seven-day trial in September 2021 after she was accused of meeting the student at his workplace and other locations in mid-2020.

But on Tuesday in Sydney's Downing Centre District Court, she entered into a new deal reducing 12 counts, which had included sexual touching and inciting a child, to just three on a fresh indictment.

Young responded: "Guilty Your Honour," to three charges of having sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old between June and July 2020, in aggravating circumstances as he was under her authority.

Crown prosecutor Alexander Terracini agreed she could remain on bail and did not propose a detention order for the moment but said custody would be the only option.

Byron Bay locals protest against reality TV filming.

100 surfers paddled out to sea on Tuesday to form a cancel symbol off the coast of Byron Bay in protest against the potential filming of a new Netflix reality TV show.

Several local businesses have refused to sign filming permits that would allow "Byron Baes," a contemporary abbreviation of "Byron Babes," to be shot on their premises.

Locals are concerned about their town's name being "dragged through the mud" and "misrepresented."

The town has previously stood up against and prevented the town from opening KFC and McDonald's franchises after similar protest campaigns.

NT records 16 COVID-19 cases from India.

The Northern Territory has recorded another six COVID-19 cases in quarantine, adding to the 10 already recorded in the past four days.

A woman aged 71, who arrived on the repatriation flight from Chennai on Thursday tested positive for the virus, NT Health said on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 33 and 42, three women, aged 33 and 34, and a girl aged four have also tested positive after arriving in Darwin from New Delhi on Saturday.

All are under the care of the AUSMAT team at the Howard Springs quarantine facility, except the 71-year-old woman, who is at Royal Darwin Hospital for medical treatment unrelated to coronavirus.

Around the world.

- Today marks the Queen's 95th birthday; the first birthday in 73 years she will spend without Prince Philip.

- The UK will host an in-person meeting of foreign ministers from the G7 countries as well as Australia in May.

- Russian police have detained allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and raided two of his regional offices a day before they planned to stage mass protests over his ailing health.

