The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 5.

George Floyd had COVID-19 when he died.

George Floyd, an African-American man who died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis, was infected with COVID-19 when he died, according to an official autopsy report.

The 20-page report, released on Wednesday on agreement by the 46-year-old’s family, showed the infection was not related to his death.

The diagnosis had been known since April 3, and Floyd “most likely” had no symptoms, the report said.

The autopsy also revealed the victim's lungs appeared healthy, and he had some narrowing of the arteries of the heart.

The news came after the coroner's report was released on Monday, showing that Floyd had died of a heart attack after being restrained by the police officers.

The summary of his death has been classified as a homicide.

Floyd has been farewelled by hundreds overnight in Minneapolis at the first of three memorial services to be held in the places he was born, grew up and died.

Eight minutes of silence was held - the amount of time Floyd was held down by his neck by a police officer.

Morrison defends relationship with "straight talker" Trump.

In an interview with Karl Stefanovic on A Current Affair last night, the prime minister was asked what he liked about the American president.

"He's always been straight up with me, I can tell you that," Scott Morrison replied.

"It's not my job as prime minister to provide commentary on other leaders around the world," he added.

President Trump has been widely criticised for his handling of both the coronavirus and the protests currently raging in his country. In recent days, he inflamed tensions by posing for a photo opportunity with a bible.

"I don't judge other people's faith. It's my job as prime minister to have very good relationships with all our key partners and allies. The relationship [with president Trump] is very strong and that's in Australia's national interest," the prime minister said.

Victorian premier urging against Melbourne Black Lives Matter protest.

We've already seen hundreds take to the streets in Sydney and Perth in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter and Indigenous deaths in custody protest, but Victorians are being told to stay away from their planned event tomorrow.

17,000 people have said online they will be attending the rally outside Victoria's Parliament House, but Premier Daniel Andrews is urging the community to follow social distancing restrictions.

"I'm not going to the protest. I would suggest to other people they shouldn't go to the protest either. I understand the depth of feeling on this issue, but I might make the point this way - enough people have been hurt," he said.

"Let's not do anything on the weekend that compromises safety, let's not do anything on the weekend that potentially spreads the virus."

10 new cases of COVID-19 nationwide.

As New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT prepare for the Queen's birthday long weekend, the country can breathe a small sigh of relief knowing just 10 new cases of coronavirus were recorded nationwide on Thursday.

Eight were noted in Victoria, and two were recorded in NSW. Both were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

There are just 474 active cases in Australia, with 23 people in hospital.

The current COVID-19 figures.

COVID causing Kmart's empty shelves.

Kmart customers are getting increasingly impatient with the lack of stock on the discount department store's shelves.

For weeks many items have remained unavailable, as the store waits for new stock to arrive from overseas.

A large chunk of its goods are manufactured in China, with coronavirus slowing down production.

It could be July before things even get slightly back to normal.

Around the world.

- Prince Charles says he misses hugging his family, as the COVID-19 lockdowns in the UK continue.

- As authorities in three countries investigate the new suspect and lead in the Madeleine McCann case, German prosecutors have confirmed they assume the British girl is dead.

- 10 million have been tested for coronavirus in Wuhan over the last 19 days, with 300 asymptomatic cases found.

Feature image: AAP/Julio Cortez/7News.