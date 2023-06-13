Meet George and Pamela from The Amazing Race.

Reality fans out there are in for the biggest treat with this dynamic duo. George Mladenov, better known as George from Bankstown is possibly one of the most iconic characters that ever played the game of Australian Survivor.

After his show-stopping performance on Survivor: Heroes v Villians, George is ready for his next challenge.

"When I was a kid, I loved two shows – Survivor and The Amazing Race," he said, adding, "I’ve proven that I’m the best-ever Survivor player, and it’s a second dream come true opportunity for me to play The Amazing Race. And it’s even better that I can bring my little sister Pam with me."

George is joining his sister Pamela for the ultimate bonding experience says Pam.

Pamela has also assured us we will be in for extra George drama and tantrums on this season, which is exactly what viewers at home want to see from the pair.

The pair are racing on behalf of Bankstown Women's Health Centre.

"They help vulnerable women in the community with preventative work in domestic violence, they help build capacity in women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and, when times got tough during COVID, it was organisations like this that were the backbone of the community," says George.

