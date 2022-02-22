In 2014, Geoff Huegill's life "turned upside down" overnight. This is what it looks like now.

Eight years ago, Geoff Huegill's life changed in an instant.

In 2014, the champion swimmer and his then-wife Sara Hills attended an event for the Autumn Racing Carnival at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

After the couple were spotted exiting the disabled toilets together on CCTV cameras, police searched them and found they were in possession of a small amount of cocaine. They were both arrested for drug possession.

Both Huegill and his wife pleaded guilty and were given six-month good behaviour bonds.

"Basically, in the blink of an eye, our life got turned upside down," the former swimmer, 42, said in the season premiere of SAS Australia on Monday night.

"I was carrying a lot of shame and a lot of guilt that I put my family through that process, and it led me to get to a point where I had to make the call to leave my family."

Watch the first look for SAS Australia 2022 here. Post continues after video.

In 2018, four years after the incident, Huegill and Hills - who share two daughters, Gigi, nine, and Mila, seven - announced their separation.

"It's with a heavy heart that after 13 years together, Sara and I have made the decision to amicably separate," Huegill wrote in an Instagram post.

"We continue to remain friends as our focus will always be on providing a positive, loving and beautiful future for our girls."

The separation followed a difficult year for the couple, after Sara was arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of leather pants from a boutique in Byron Bay.

Geoff Huegill and his then-wife Sara. Image: Getty.

During an interrogation with the directing staff on SAS Australia, Huegill expressed his sadness about not being able to see his daughters every day.

"I definitely have regret. My biggest one would be not being in my kids' lives on a daily basis, because of our marriage separation," he said.

"The last time I got to hold them was 18 months ago."

The former swimmer - who retired in 2006 and then again in 2012 - also shared the only thing he ever wanted post-career was to be a dad.

"When I retired from [swimming] for the second time, the only thing I ever cared for was family," he said.

"The only thing I ever lived for after swimming was just to be a dad. It’s something that I loved and wanted to be."

The athlete admitted he's had mental health struggles following his marriage breakdown, but is proud he came out the other side.

"I've had times where I sat there and thought there would be an easier way out. But I'm very proud of the fact that I've been able to pull myself out of some pretty dark times," he said.

"If there's ever a message I want to share with my kids, it's to get them to understand and recognise that life isn't going to be easy.

"The most important thing is how we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off."

Speaking with other SAS Australia contestants further in the episode, Huegill said he was approached to be the Bachelor after his divorce, but turned it down.

"After I got divorced I got asked to go on The Bachelor - to be the Bachelor," Huegill said. "And I thought, that is just not the right example to set to my daughters."

These days, Huegill has relocated to Singapore, where he lives with his partner Roxan Toll, a trained lawyer who works as a tech executive. The couple welcomed a son, who they named Rafe, in August last year.

"I never had to leave Australia, I wanted to leave," Huegill told The Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

"I wanted to do something different. I just wanted to get on with it. It is a good place and there are a lot of good opportunities for work and a good opportunity for me to keep my head down."

SAS Australia continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

Feature image: Getty and Instagram/@geoffhuegill @sasaustralia