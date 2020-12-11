'When I found out the gender of my baby, I burst into tears. Not happy ones.'

This article deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

When the sonographer jubilantly announced the gender of our baby at our 20 week morphology scan, I burst into tears. Not happy tears.

Chewing her bottom lip, the sonographer looked to my husband who sat stoically beside my side as I wept. I had a perfectly healthy baby growing inside me, but all I could see was the gender that I didn't want it to be.

You see, this was the gender I was completely estranged from. The gender that I had always been let down by. The gender who was always vacant in my life. A gender not of my siblings, only of cousins that I barely knew.

When I was 12 years old, I was sexually assaulted by the boy next door.

I am 32 years old now, so back then there really was no guidance or social platform to express to or turn to when this happened.

There was no #metoo movement. I never considered myself a victim purely because I never said no. I never sought help and kept it buried in a dark spot toward the back of my brain.

I didn’t come from a broken home, but I did have a very detached father throughout my adolescence. I did not know my maternal grandfather, and my paternal grandfather wanted his grandchildren to call him by his first name. I never felt I had an emotional attachment to a male figure growing up. Still today I struggle with this.

These issues of male detachment created a cycle of volatile relationships for me. By the time I was 23 I had suffered at the hands of emotional, physical and financial abuse by boyfriends.

I am an intelligent woman, but one who, for some reason, would constantly draw myself into these horrible relationships.

And so, the gender reveal was a crucial blow to me. I didn’t know how I was going to raise a son when all I had ever felt was let down by that gender.

Besides my sobbing, the car ride home from our scan was deathly silent. "We're not telling anyone the gender. I don’t want anyone to know the gender," I anxiously pleaded.

My husband so tenderly respected my wishes. We came to an agreement that we would tell our friends and family that we were keeping the gender a surprise.

Selfishly I stole that moment from my husband. I allowed my inability to deal with trauma ruin his moment to celebrate the gender of his first baby.

As each week passed, I became increasingly detached from the life growing within. I declined a baby shower. I had no enthusiasm to decorate a nursery. I hated all the clothes that were available.

This tiny person renting my womb was a complete stranger to me. Erratic thoughts toyed with my mind. My lowest point came when, sobbing on my kitchen floor, I called a clinic to discuss my options.

I will forever live with the guilt that I dared consider it. This is etched in the darkest stem of my brain, stored deep between traumatic memories.

At 39 and a half weeks, I nervously went into spontaneous labour. Things were about to get real and I was not ready to meet this baby.

We arrived at the hospital at midnight, under the light of a full moon, a day shy of New Year's Eve. I walked into the birth suite with nothing but the pyjamas on my body and a couple of staple baby onesies in my bag.

Mine was a fast labour. By 2.05am I was fully dilated and ready to push.

Delivering a baby is such an incomparable experience. So primal and so empowering. But as I began pushing, thoughts flooded my mind. Am I going to love this baby? Am I capable of being a good mother to this baby? Do I have any maternal instincts at all?

Because, at that moment, at 10cm dilated and pushing, the only emotion I felt was fear mixed with the physical pain of a vaginal birth. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

It was on my third push that I felt my husband squeeze my hand. Laying in the birth suite, scared sh*tless, he showed me undying dedication, encouragement, kindness and support. He gave me the strength that I needed in, perhaps, my most vulnerable hour. At 2.17am I delivered my son. With his full head of dark hair, olive complexion and full lips, I instantaneously fell in love.

Image: Supplied.

My 39-week journey taught me a valuable lesson.

Although our personal attachment style develops as a child, once we reach adulthood and have a better understanding of our formed behaviour, we have two options: we can hold on to past trauma and live in a cyclic state of pain and despair, or we can welcome a future without being held by the past.

Now, seven years on, I have the most endearing male that I have ever met. And that is my son.

To my husband and my son, thank you.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

You can also call safe steps 24/7 Family Violence Response Line on 1800 015 188 or visit www.safesteps.org.au for further information.

Feature Image: Supplied.

