'When I found out the gender of my baby, I burst into tears. Not happy ones.'

This article deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

When the sonographer jubilantly announced the gender of our baby at our 20 week morphology scan, I burst into tears. Not happy tears.

Chewing her bottom lip, the sonographer looked to my husband who sat stoically beside my side as I wept. I had a perfectly healthy baby growing inside me, but all I could see was the gender that I didn't want it to be.

Watch: Questions about childbirth, answered. Post continues below.

You see, this was the gender I was completely estranged from. The gender that I had always been let down by. The gender who was always vacant in my life. A gender not of my siblings, only of cousins that I barely knew.

When I was 12 years old, I was sexually assaulted by the boy next door.

I am 32 years old now, so back then there really was no guidance or social platform to express to or turn to when this happened.

There was no #metoo movement. I never considered myself a victim purely because I never said no. I never sought help and kept it buried in a dark spot toward the back of my brain.

I didn’t come from a broken home, but I did have a very detached father throughout my adolescence. I did not know my maternal grandfather, and my paternal grandfather wanted his grandchildren to call him by his first name. I never felt I had an emotional attachment to a male figure growing up. Still today I struggle with this.

These issues of male detachment created a cycle of volatile relationships for me. By the time I was 23 I had suffered at the hands of emotional, physical and financial abuse by boyfriends.

I am an intelligent woman, but one who, for some reason, would constantly draw myself into these horrible relationships.

And so, the gender reveal was a crucial blow to me. I didn’t know how I was going to raise a son when all I had ever felt was let down by that gender.

Besides my sobbing, the car ride home from our scan was deathly silent. "We're not telling anyone the gender. I don’t want anyone to know the gender," I anxiously pleaded.

My husband so tenderly respected my wishes. We came to an agreement that we would tell our friends and family that we were keeping the gender a surprise.