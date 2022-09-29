OPINION: In defence of the "provocative" outfits Gen Z wear to work.

I started my first full-time corporate job this year. With that came a mini breakdown on deciding what to wear.

You see, I entered the workforce virtually so my understanding of corporate dressing was watching the Sex and the City cast strut around New York City.

Nonetheless, I still knew there were some major clothing red flags to avoid. So naturally I turned to TikTok to ask for help on which outfit to wear for my office debut.

All three options I presented were greeted with comments either hyping me up, or voicing concern that they weren’t appropriate enough. "Slight midriffs and cutouts are a no," "Avoid bright colours," "Don’t draw attention to your chest."





Not to mention, even if we wanted to have a designated work wardrobe, we can’t afford it. Living is pretty expensive as it is. Rent, HECS debt, medical bills, groceries, and don’t forget catch-up dinners, cocktails and sights being set on upgrading to the highest Mecca Beauty Loop level (a girl can dream).

Having a specific work wardrobe just isn't a top priority. Starting entry-level jobs, we don’t have endless money on hand to fund pieces strictly “for work.”

Instead, investing in pieces that seamlessly fit into your personal style, that you can effortlessly rewear and restyle time after time is the ultimate power move. We are influenced by affordable, comfortable and accessible pieces. We're looking for investments and bang for our buck.

That said, dress codes aren’t being thrown out the window all together. They are still very much influencing our outfit choices - but they've been rewritten to suit our terms.

I for one love to impose my starter kit uniform for work, which consists of key pieces that I reach for without hesitation in the morning. Think of it like if you were a TV character: what key clothing items would you be wearing on screen?

For me it’s often a boxy, boyfriend style shirt, straight-leg jeans, sweater vests, miniskirts, and for shoes I’m opting for my New Balance sneakers or chunky loafers. Having these pieces front of mind when creating an outfit for work helps give me direction on how to dress. It’s my dress code, but on my terms.

This notion of a self imposed “work uniform” is something TikTok content creator Hannah Heading has been experimenting with lately. Her main requirements? Comfort, versatility and durability.

“I’ve always found it hard to define what I want to wear and uniform dressing seemed like an interesting experiment," she told Mamamia.

“I thought of trying it out after reading an article in W Magazine that spoke about uniforms helping people hone in on their personal style. My current uniform is a Selvage denim jacket and wide-leg jeans which I can dress up or down with different shoes and tops.”

“The uniform only works because I chose pieces that are high quality, durable and that I really love and treasure. Eventually I’d like to add in other uniform variations, so that I’m making good use of what I own and to combat any boredom.”

While there's no denying Gen Zers are prone to standing out with our outfits, it isn’t anything that hasn’t been done before.

It’s each generation's responsibility to get those older than them chatting and eye rolling. Otherwise nothing really ever changes.

Feature Image: Mamamia/Instagram @carbsmakeitokay.