What happened at the Gaza hospital? What we know about the air strike.

A blast at a hospital in Gaza has killed hundreds of people as the war between the Israeli military and the Hamas terror group continues.

A Gaza civil defence chief said on Al Jazeera television that more than 300 people were killed at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital at 7pm on Tuesday night local time, while a Gaza health ministry official said at least 500 people were killed and injured.

The hospital was a place where civilians were taking shelter, medical staff were treating patients, and the sick and injured were there to recover. Under international humanitarian law, any combatant has a duty to take all precautions possible to avoid any acts that might risk harm to medical facilities or staff.

Here's everything we know.

What do we know about the strike?

A video, broadcast by Al Jazeera and verified by The Guardian, appears to show an airborne weapon following a rising trajectory over Gaza and bursting into flames in mid-air. Moments later, an explosion is seen at the hospital.

The scenes of destruction from the hospital were horrific even by the standards of the past 12 days, which have confronted the world with relentless images. First of Israelis slaughtered in their homes and kidnapped and abused, and then of Palestinian families buried under rubble from Israel's retaliatory strikes against Hamas.

Rescue workers scoured debris for survivors. A Gaza civil defence chief gave a death toll of 300, while health ministry sources put it at 500. Palestinian ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said rescuers were still recovering bodies.

"People came running into the surgery department screaming, 'Help us, help us, there are people killed and wounded inside the hospital!'" said Dr Fadel Naim, head of the hospital's Orthopedic Surgery Department, who he had just finished an operation and was about to start another when the explosion hit.