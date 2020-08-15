"The pain doesn't go away." Gary Jubelin on not solving the disappearance of William Tyrrell.

After more than three decades of putting away bad guys, homicide detective Gary Jubelin may meet them all again. In jail.

In 2019, the former NSW Police detective was dumped from the investigation into William Tyrrell’s disappearance, shortly before being charged with allegedly making illegal recordings with the Tyrrell family’s elderly neighbour Paul Savage in 2017 and 2018 during his inquiries.

In April this year, Jubelin was found guilty of these charges. He has always maintained his innocence, and insists the recordings were conducted lawfully.

Listen to The Quicky debrief on the truth about William Tyrrell’s parents, and what happened after the three-year-old’s disappearance. Post continues below.

On Sunday night, Jubelin sits down with Channel Nine's 60 Minutes to discuss his long career in the criminal justice system and any regrets he may have.

In a preview of the interview, Jubelin says: "My only regret is that I was taken off the investigation."

He adds: "The pain doesn't go away."

Watch the preview for Gary Jubelin on 60 Minutes here. Post continues below.

Jubelin has spoken extensively about his involvement in the case. In 2019, speaking with journalist Jana Wendt at the Sydney Crime Writers Festival on Sunday, the father-of-two said he considered his inability to solve the William Tyrrell case a “personal failure”.

“But that is the weight that you bear,” The Australian reported him saying. “I will carry that until the day I die, if we don’t find out what happened to William Tyrrell.”

He felt he’d let down both William’s biological parents and his foster parents, whose care he was in when he went missing about 10.15am on September 12, 2014, and worried that in his absence, the case would lose momentum.

Despite being removed from the case, Jubelin said he did have thoughts, "not just gut instinct", on who was responsible for William's disappearance five years ago, but he cannot be "100 per cent certain".

"It's a question I'm asked a lot," he said, according to the Daily Telegraph.

"I have thoughts, ideas about what may have happened, but I want to stress that there is a process with the coroner and an ongoing inquest which I respect totally and support."

He told the crowd at the event the recordings he made, and has been found guilty of, were of conversations with an elderly neighbour who lived on the same street in Kendall on NSW's mid north coast as William's foster grandmother, where he vanished from in 2014.

"Those charges relate specifically to me carrying out my duties. It was within the scope of what I was tasked to do, investigating the William Tyrrell matter," he said. "I had a lawful reason to record those conversations, and an operational need.

"It has impacted on me greatly. Obviously I’ve left the police. I am in the police to support victims and lock up bad guys. And I wasn’t able to do that."

Outside court in July, Jubelin said the case against him was an "incredible waste of time" and he was sad to have left the NSW Police after the allegations surfaced, making his position "untenable".

But for more than four years, Jubelin led a team which gathered more than 4000 pieces of evidence, received more than 15,000 pieces of information and conducted hundreds of interviews in an effort to answer the question that has weighed heavily on him: What happened to William Tyrrell?

It's not the only heavy question that he has been trusted to answer in his long career.

In 2012, his life was played out through actor Matt Nable, as a protagonist in Underbelly: Badness, which covered a number of real crimes that occurred in Sydney between 2001 and 2012. Under the direction of Anthony Perish, a convicted kidnapper, murderer and drug-dealer, a flurry of criminal activity took place in Lindfield, New South Wales, and it was only due to the perseverance and commitment of Jubelin, that Perish was ever caught and prosecuted.

He has also been instrumental in investigating the Bowraville murders, an unsolved case where three Indigenous children disappeared from the same street between 1990 and 1991.

Justifiably, members of the Bowraville community have an intense distrust of police, but Jubelin managed to earn the respect of the aggrieved families.

Read more: Three dead. No convictions: The baffling case of the Bowraville murders.

In 2014, he said of the case which he had been working on for more than eight years, "I am still shocked by the lack of interest that has been shown in this matter".

Feature image: Getty Images.

This article was originally published on September 9, 2019, and was updated on August 16, 2020.

Sign up for the "Mamamia Daily" newsletter. Get across the stories women are talking about today.



