This Gap Kids catalogue has made a lot of people very very mad.

A Gap Kids advertisement sent to the retail store’s UK customers has caused quite the commotion on social media with many people accusing the ad of both sexism and bad spelling.

The ad, which Mashable reports was first shared on Twitter by user Sabrina Golonka (@PsychScientists), features two images, one of a little boy and one of a little girl modeling Gap Kids clothing. So, what’s the problem?

Well, The little boy is seen modeling grey sweat pants and a navy blue t-shirt with an image of Albert Einstein headlined, "The Little Scholar: Your future starts here". The little girl is pictured modeling a cream sweater with the Gap 'G' logo, black pants, and sparkly cat ears with the headline, "The Social Butterfly: Chambray shirts + logo sweaters are the talk of the playground".

Many Twitter users feel the ad promotes gender stereotypes including Let Toys Be Toys, a campaign group calling on the toy industry to "stop limiting children's imaginations & interests by marketing toys as only for girls or just for boys."

"Absolutely incredible," Chi Onwurah, a member of the U.K. Parliament wrote. "It's 2016, we have a skills and productivity crisis and @UKGap is perpetuating gender stereotypes."

Some Twitter users have defended the brand, pointing to the other looks included in the photo series.

But, whether or not you think this advertisement is sexist, you have to admit Gap made a huge mistake with this ad.

Take another look at "The Little Scholar."

Photo: Gap UK

Albert Einstein's name is spelled 'Albert Einstien' on the t-shirt.