A thorough investigation into who will kill Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones.

We’re officially halfway through Game of Thrones season eight and it’s safe to say we still have a lot of unanswered questions.

From the fan theory that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen could have a baby on the way to the bizarre theory that Arya Stark isn’t actually Arya anymore, it’s certainly going to be tough for the team behind Game of Thrones to answer all our burning questions.

But thankfully, it looks like some of those questions will be answered in tomorrow night’s episode.

Now that the Battle of Winterfell is all wrapped up and we finally know the fate of the Night King and the White Walkers, all eyes are on one person – Cersei Lannister.

If you cast your mind back to season five of Game of Thrones, you may remember the flashback Cersei had of visiting Maggy the Frog. While visiting the woods witch, Cersei was told that she would marry the king and have three children who would all die – a prophecy which ultimately came true.

But while this part of the prophecy came true for Cersei in the TV series, there was even more to Maggy the Frog’s predictions in George R.R. Martin’s book series.

In the books, Maggy the Frog claimed that the “valonqar” would kill Cersei.

“When your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands around your pale white throat and choke the life from you,” she claimed.

For years, fans have debated over who could be the mysterious ‘valonqar’ – the person who is destined to end Cersei Lannister’s time at the top.

With just three episodes to go until the series finishes for good, we decided to dive into all the theories surrounding Cersei’s death and who the valonqar could possibly be.

Here’s what we discovered.

1. Arya Stark will kill Cersei.

During the Battle of Winterfell, Meilsandre arrived to give Arya Stark a much-needed pep talk ahead of her encounter with the Night King.

Speaking to Arya, Melisandre referenced the last time they had met, when she declared: “I see a darkness in you. And that darkness, eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eye. Eyes you’ll shut forever.”

At the time, Melisandre’s statement made zero sense but now it seems it may have included some major hints at some character deaths.

Think about it. We’ve got the brown eyes covered – Arya killing Walder Frey. We’ve got the blue eyes covered – the death of the Night King. And that leaves those green eyes – could they belong to Cersei Lannister?

Melisandre predicted two out of three deaths. And that ain’t bad.

After all, let’s not forget that Cersei is on Arya’s hit list.

Some fans have even theorised that Arya could use Jaime or even Tyrion’s face to kill Cersei. Yikes.

2. The Stark sisters will kill Cersei.

There’s also a popular theory that the Stark sisters will actually work together to bring down Cersei.

Since the very beginning of Game of Thrones, both Sansa and Arya Stark have suffered greatly at the hands of Cersei.

From Ned Stark’s death to Sansa’s forced marriage to Tyrion Lannister, who wouldn’t want to see Sansa and Arya come together to take down Cersei?

3. Jaime Lannister will kill Cersei.

Many fans have speculated over the years that Jaime will kill his twin sister (and, erm, lover) Cersei.

According to the prophecy, Cersei will be killed by "the valonqar" – which in High Valyrian means "little brother".

Although this could mean Tyrion, others have predicted that Jaime will end Cersei's life, as he entered the world just minutes after his sister.

Killing Cersei would also make Jaime the King and Queenslayer.

Some fans have also wondered whether the pair would leave the world as they came into it by dying together as they were born together.

Only time will tell.

4. Tyrion Lannister will kill Cersei.

As the prophecy refers to the "little brother", it has always been a common theory that Tyrion will be the one to end Cersei's life.

Cersei herself has always despised Tyrion and many believe she may hate him as she thinks he is the true valonqar.

After Tyrion nailed his father Tywin Lannister to the toilet with a crossbow, some fans believe it's only right that he gets his revenge on his older sister too.

The problem? It's a little... obvious – and Game of Thrones is never obvious.

