The major hint about Jon Snow's fate we all missed in Game of Thrones this week.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

We’re almost at the end of Game of Thrones season eight and it’s safe to say things are only going to get even more intense.

Now that the Battle of Winterfell is all wrapped up with Arya Stark successfully taking out the Night King and the entire army of the undead, the North still has one more enemy to face – Cersei Lannister.

But although the Battle of Winterfell had fewer casualties than fans were anticipating, there’s no denying that in true Game of Thrones style, there’s going to be plenty more major character deaths to come.

Yep, we’re not looking forward to it.

While there’s dozens of theories floating around about how Cersei Lannister could be killed in the final two episodes of the show, a new theory about Jon Snow’s potential death has emerged – and it’s… troubling.

According to fans, there were two pivotal moments in this week’s episode of the show that could point to Jon Snow’s fate.

Let us explain.

Throughout the entire series of Game of Thrones, there’s one theme that has stuck through – the fate of the main characters is very much tied to the fate of their animals.

From how Robb Stark and Rickon Stark were both killed by the same people who killed their beloved direwolves to the way Daenerys’ storyline has often matched the growth of her dragons, we’ve seen the theme maintained since season one.

And now following the events of this week’s episode, it seems we might just see this theme play out once again.

Unlike the Stark children and Daenerys, Jon actually has two spirit animals – his direwolf Ghost and Daenarys’ dragon Rhaegal.

But in this week’s episode, Jon’s connection with both animals was severed.

In a decision which caused a huge uproar among fans (honestly, we don’t blame them), Jon decided to give Ghost away to Tormund, to let him live with the wildlings.

Likewise, Jon’s other animal, Rhaegal, who is named after his father Rhaegar Targaryen, was shot out of the sky and killed by Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet.

Although some fans have theorised that Jon decided to give Ghost away as a symbol of him leaving his Stark roots behind, ComicBook have speculated that both the death of Rhaegal and the separation of Jon and Ghost may hint at Jon Snow’s imminent death on the show.

“With both those animals now off the gameboard, the symbolic message seems clear: Jon, a child of two major houses that were never supposed to come together, may end up getting swallowed in the divide between them (aka, death),” ComicBook writer Kofi Outlaw explained.

“By trying to be loyal to both sides, it’s looking more and more likely that neither side will accept him. A tragic end for a hero – but hey, this is Game of Thrones!”

Yikes.

Of course, there are some pretty obvious holes in this theory.

Although the deaths of Robb Stark and Rickon Stark were connected to the deaths of their direwolves, Sansa Stark and Bran Stark are still alive despite their direwolves both dying seasons ago.

Likewise, Daenerys is still kicking despite the deaths of her beloved dragons, Viserion and Rhaegal.

Either way, who knows whether Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen will make it out alive at the end of Game of Thrones.

Only time will tell...

Do you think Jon Snow is the next to die on Game of Thrones? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

