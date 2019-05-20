Mamamia recaps Game of Thrones: The television event of the decade that's divided the world.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Guys.

This is it.

After almost nine years on screen, eight seasons and a (still unfinished) book series, Game of Thrones is coming to an end. We’ve seen countless deaths, battles and far too many ~incestual relationships~ to handle and now, it’s finally time to find out who will sit on the Iron Throne.

Well, if there even is one after what Daenerys did to King’s Landing last week. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

STOP.

EVERYBODY STAY CALM.

It’s starting.

We open on King’s Landing which is burnt to an absolute crisp. (Seriously, it’s pretty f*cked up).

Among the rubble and ashes, Grey Worm is trying to kill even more people. Yep, he’s trying to execute some Lannister soldiers in the name of Daenerys Targaryen.

Jon and Davos arrive and they try to stop Grey Worm but he’s not having it. The Unsullied men surrounding them draw their spears against Jon and they’re forced to retreat. As they leave, Grey Worm begins killing his prisoners.

Meanwhile in King’s Landing, Tyrion is heading into the Red Keep. He’s going to see if his brother and sister made it out alive.

No.

He’s spotted it.

Among the rubble, the Hand of the Queen finds… a hand.

There were theories and speculation that somehow, miraculously, Cersei and Jaime may have survived.

But oh boy, they were wrong. So very wrong.

Tyrion falls to his knees and begins to cry and look, we're really sad for Tyrion but they can't possibly expect us to be sad over Cersei Lannister, right?

Let's be honest, we've all wanted this since season one.

Elsewhere in the city, Arya is still here. It turns out she didn't leave King's Landing after all. (Thank god).

As Jon heads to Daenerys' holdfast past hundreds of Dothraki and Unsullied, Arya follows.

But wait a second.

Where the heck did all of these Dothraki soldiers come from? Didn't they all die literally three episodes ago? Not to mention the Unsullied as well. THIS DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE. SINCE WHEN CAN GAME OF THRONES CHARACTERS RESPAWN?

Up above, Daenerys flies over her men on Drogon to the sound of cheers and screams from the Dothraki.

She gives her men a speech about breaking the wheel and she names Grey Worm the Master of War but there's a problem.

Can somebody please explain how the hell the army can hear her?

Seriously, how is Daenerys projecting to an entire army like she's Cornelius Fudge at the bloody Quidditch World Cup?

Suddenly, both Tyrion and Arya have emerged from the shadows. They both look like they want to hurt Daenerys and honestly, we don't blame them.

Tyrion comes forward and confronts her. It's... intense.

"You freed your brother. You committed treason," Daenerys says as he approaches.

"I freed my brother, and you slaughtered a city," he responds as he rips off his hand pin and tosses it on the ground.

Well, there we have it. Those goddamn leaks were right.

As the Unsullied drag Tyrion away, Arya pops up alongside Jon.

"I came here to kill Cersei but the Queen got here first," she tells him.

Arya warns Jon that Daenerys will always pose a threat to him and well, she's not wrong.

Please Arya, just do us all a favour and end this sh*t once and for all.

Afterwards, Jon visits Tyrion is his holding cell where he begins defending Daenerys.

Seriously, what the f*ck is wrong with you, Jon? Do you know nothing? DID YOU NOT SEE WHAT WE SAW LAST WEEK?

"She saw her best friend beheaded. She saw her dragon shot out of the sky," Jon tells Tyrion.

"And that's an excuse to burn down an entire city?" he responds.

FFS. COME ON JON.

WHY ARE YOU TRYING TO JUSTIFY MASS MURDER?

STOP THINKING WITH YOUR PANTS.

Actually, we get it now. Jon is literally every fan who tries to defend Dany's actions.

via GIPHY

"Would you have done it? Would you have burned the city down?" Tyrion asks him.

"I know you love her, I love her too. Not as successfully as you. But I believed in her with all my heart," Tyrion adds. And so did we.

Afterwards, Jon heads to see Daenerys. When he arrives, he's greeted by Drogon who is sleeping under the rubble at her door. It's almost as if Drogon can smell the treason on Jon, but nevertheless, he lets him pass.

Inside King's Landing's throne room, Daenerys is looking at the Iron Throne and it's exactly the same as her vision from season two.

Man, this open-air throne room is the most ambitious makeover The Block has ever done. I'm impressed.



Daenerys puts her hand on the throne she's longed for so long before she notices Jon is standing behind her.

"Grey Worm is killing people in the street," he tells her.

"We can't hide behind small mercies. The world we need won't be built by men loyal to the world we had," she responds. "Be with me, build the new world with me. We break the wheel together."

"You are my Queen, now and always," Jon responds as he kisses her.

Wait.

WHAT THE F*CK.

He actually did it.

HE STABBED HER. I REPEAT HE STABBED HER.

I DID NOT EXPECT THAT SO SOON.

After everything that Daenerys did, she didn't get to sit on the Iron Throne. But it's not just because of Jon.

Drogon arrives in the throne room and he's visibly distraught. He nudges at Dany exactly like Simba did to Musafa and goodness, this is just too sad to handle.

He turns to face Jon and for a moment, it looks like Jon is about to become yet another one of Drogon's victims. But it's not Jon who Drogon is after. It's the Iron Throne.

Drogon turns to the throne and hits it with a stream of fire until it melts down into the ground before he picks up Daenerys' body and flies off into the distance.



The screen goes dark and suddenly we're back in Tyrion's holding cell as Grey Worm has come to visit. Tyrion's beard is long and err, how much time has passed since Jon killed Daenerys?

Grey Worm takes Tyrion out to the Dragonpit where Arya, Bran, Sansa, Yara, Brienne, Davos, Gendry and a bunch of other characters who we forgot about are waiting for him.

Um, when did they get here? When the heck did they find out about Daenerys? WHAT HAPPENED TO TIME IN THIS SHOW? I'M SO CONFUSED.

Yara is not happy that Jon killed Daenerys but Arya soon shuts her up.

"Say another word about killing my brother and I'll cut your throat," Arya says and okay, but where the f*ck did Yara even come from? Please explain.

It's time to choose a new King or Queen to rule Westeros.

Edmure Tully puts his hand up and please, we've forgotten who you are.

Meanwhile, Samwell makes a pitch for democracy.

"Why just us? Maybe the decision about what's best for everyone should be left for everyone?" he says.

"I'll ask my horse," Yohn Royce, who we also forgot about, jokes and the idea is promptly shut down.



The men ask Tyrion if he wants the throne but Tyrion has other ideas.

"There's nothing more powerful in this world than a good story," Tyrion explains.

"Who has a better story than Bran the Broken. He knew he'd never walk again, so he learned to fly. He became the Three Eyed Raven. He is our memory."

Oh. This is bad.

via GIPHY

This is a joke, right?

Wait... are we doing this for real?

You're telling me Bran is the best man for the job... because he fell out a damn window.

HE SAT THERE AND DID THE BARE MINIMUM ALL SEASON AND HE GOT THE THRONE?



And wait a second.

Are you telling me the most powerful men and women in Westeros let an actual PRISONER choose how the Seven Kingdoms will be run? WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Tyrion asks Bran if he will rule and he responds, "Why do you think I came all this way?" He knew, didn't he?

All the most powerful men and women of Westeros agree. Bran Stark will rule – but Sansa insists on the North staying independent.

Um, how can they laugh at Sam inventing democracy but agree that the kid who sat and stared into the distance for the entire season is fit to be king? Oh boy. This show, man.

"All hail Bran the Broken. Lord of the Six Kingdoms. Protector of the Realm," Tyrion announces and can we talk about how Bran the Broken sounds like an emo kid's MSN name from 2007? I'm so here for it.

They stand and bow to the new King before Bran asks Tyrion to be his Hand.

He doesn't want it, but he accepts.

Meanwhile, Jon is still being held prisoner for murdering Daenerys. King Bran decides to send Jon back to the Night's Watch for his crimes... even though he is the rightful heir to the throne, but whatever.

Yep, we're literally right back where we started.

At least we might get a reunion between Jon and Ghost.

Later on, down by the water's edge, the Stark siblings gather to say goodbye to each other.

Jon tells Arya that she can come visit him at Castle Black but she explains she can't.

She tells Jon, Bran and Sansa that she's going exploring west of Westeros – where the maps stop.

"Do you have your Needle," Jon asks her.

"Right here," she responds and okay, that's it, the tears are coming.

Back in the city, Brienne is amending Jaime's entry in the Book of Brothers.

"Died protecting his queen," she writes and FFS Brienne. That was your chance to write "Jaime Lannister is a f*ckboy" and you blew it.

In the next scene, we see Bronn, Tyrion, Davos, Brienne, Samwell and Bran gathering for the small council.

Samwell, now in Maester robes, puts a book down in front of Tyrion. It's called A Song Of Ice and Fire. Of course.

Podrick, who's now been officially knighted, arrives to take Bran away from the meeting and the small council start discussing a number of matters.

HEY, REMEMBER HOW WE ALL WATCHED THIS SHOW FOR YEARS.

AND THEN IT ENDED LIKE THIS.

WITH THE SMALL COUNCIL ENGAGING IN LIGHT BANTER... ABOUT BROTHELS AND BOATS.

FFS.

Wait.

Something far more important is happening.

Back in Winterfell, Sansa has finally been named Queen of the North.

As she is crowned on the throne, Arya is out on the water, ready to go exploring west of Westeros.

Sh*t. I have to pause the show. I can't see through my tears.

Over at the wall, Jon has arrived and he's been reunited with Tormund.

WAIT.

THERE'S GHOST. I TAKE BACK EVERYTHING NEGATIVE I SAID ABOUT THIS EPISODE.

JON JUST HUGGED GHOST AND ALL IS RIGHT WITH THE REALM.

Well, that's it.

Time to go rewatch season one.

