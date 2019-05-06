"Jon just crossed the line." Just all the best reactions to Game of Thrones episode four.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

After last week’s intense Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones, we were honestly expecting a bit of a breather during this week’s episode.

But oh boy, we were wrong.

That was… full on.

From Gendry’s sudden marriage proposal to Arya after being made the Lord of Storm’s End to Brienne and Jaime ~getting together~ (yes, really), a lot went down during tonight’s episode of Game of Thrones.

The lengthy episode also saw the loss of a few of our favourite characters, including Rhaegal and Missandei.

But while the deaths during this episode were undoubtedly devastating, the saddest moment in the episode wasn’t even a death.

Nope, it was the moment Jon Snow gave Ghost away.

Towards the end of the episode, Jon asked Tormund to take Ghost back to live with the wildlings, as he thought he’d be happier there.

Fair enough, right?

Except Jon didn’t even say goodbye to Ghost.

HOW COULD YOU JON?

Here’s all the best reactions to the latest episode of Game of Thrones, including that moment between Jon and Ghost. (We’re still upset).

