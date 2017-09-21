Get ready for it: FIVE Game of Thrones prequels are coming your way.

Just when you’ve finally come to terms with that fact that you’ve got an 18-month wait ahead of you until the final season of Game of Thrones drops, the news that there are not one but FIVE prequel series in the works drops, and suddenly, you are filled with joy.

What exactly said prequels will be about is still unknown, but creator George R R Martin has said that they will not include any of the actors previously or currently used in Game of Thrones.

He did not say, though, that their characters would not be... so will we see more of a young Eddard Stark rescuing baby Jon Snow from the arms of his dying sister? QUITE POSSIBLY.

Martin has also shut down theories that the series will follow Ser Duncan the Tall and Aegon the Unlikely or King Robert Baratheon and his infamous rebellion that lead to the division of the Seven Kingdoms.

So really, what the five prequels will be about is anyone's guess at this point. And yes, it might include another Ed Sheeran cameo for all we know.

Writers have already been assigned to four of the five series, with Carly Wray (Mad Men, The Leftovers), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island) and Brian Helgeland (Legend) all on board to bring the series to life.

According to the New York Post, Bryan Cogman, a Game of Thrones superfan and sometimes writer for the series is tipped to take on the fifth prequel, a rumour that is yet to be confirmed.

As are the release dates for said prequels.

Either way, consider us ready for all of these, thanks!

What would you like to see happen in the new Game of Thrones prequels?