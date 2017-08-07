There were so many tiny details you might have missed in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

Warning: Spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones are ahead. Ride your dragon right on out of here if you haven’t watched the latest episode.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones just aired and… is everyone okay? Because A LOT OF THINGS just happened and I, for one, am struggling to cope.

There was another epic Stark reunion (arguably the most highly anticipated ever), some sexual tension in an ill-lit cave, and a dragon battle we’ve been waiting seven years for.

Oh, and the fate of a much-loved main character is entirely up in the air.

While a lot of huge things happened during the episode, called Spoils of War, in true Game of Thrones fashion there were plenty of subtle hints and throwbacks that those trying to figure out what happens next will want to know about.

These are the details you might have missed from the show's latest episode.

Bran is clearly aware of Littlefinger's true intentions.

It seems the Three-Eyed Raven cannot be bought with shiny things. Giving Bran the same blade once intended to kill him back in season one, Petyr Baelish tried to persuade Bran to let him in on the secrets he learned beyond the wall.

"To go through all of that and make your way home again only to find so much chaos in the world," Littlefinger began.

Bran's response? "Chaos is a ladder."

The line is a throwback to season three of the show, when Littlefinger told Varys that he welcomed chaos as a means of ascending to power.

"Chaos isn't a pit. Chaos is a ladder," he said.

"Many who try to climb it fail, and never get to try again -- the fall breaks them. And some are given a chance to climb, but they refuse. They cling to the realm, or the gods, or love... illusions. Only the ladder is real, the climb is all there is."

It's safe to assume that by Bran repeating his own line back to him, he is fully aware of everything Littlefinger has done to destroy the realm. Oops.

We've seen those cave painting patterns before.

In a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, showrunner David Benioff explained why the cave paintings Jon Snow shows Daenerys below Dragonstone look so darn familiar.

And it's not because Jon Snow definitely, maybe spent a week drawing them himself to convince her to fly North and help him out.

It turns out, they are the same patterns the White Walkers have made using frozen corpses in the snow in episodes past.

"One of the things we learned from these cave paintings is that the White Walkers didn't come up with those images... they derived them from their creators, the Children of the Forest," Benioff said.

While we're not entirely sure what the patterns mean, they're sure to come into play when the White Walkers invade Westeros.

Sansa's 'protector' may have just been revealed.

At the end of last season, Sansa made a bleak prediction to Jon Snow: that "no-one" would be able to protect her.

At the time, it seemed an accurate statement considering... well considering the White Walkers are on their way, and the battle for the Iron Throne is more intense than ever.

But eagle-eyed fans think the line may have been a hint as to who would arrive back in Winterfell to help Sansa, and it's none other than her little sister Arya.

Remember Arya's training with the Faceless Men? When she finally kills the Waif, Jaqen H'ghar said, "Finally, a girl is no-one".

Could Arya and Sansa's "no-one" be one in the same? After their reunion and Arya's epic fight training with Brienne, all signs point to yes.

Jon's learned from his mentors about 'bending the knee'

In a frustrating exchange, Daenerys Targaryen promises Jon Snow she'll head North to fight the Army of the Dead...if he would only bend the knee and recognise her as his queen.

When Jon responds that his people would "never accept a southern ruler", Dany asks, "Isn't their survival more important than your pride?"

It's the exact same question Jon asked the 'King-Beyond-the-Wall' Mance Rayder when he refused to swear fealty to Stannis Baratheon.

It seems Jon may have learned something from Mance's response.

"They followed me because they believed in me," Mance told Jon at the time.

"Because they respected me. The moment I kneel for a southern king that's all gone... I'll be honest with you. I don't want to die. But it's better than betraying everything I believe."

