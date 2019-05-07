Just 9 details you might've missed in Game of Thrones' The Last of the Starks.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief. Ready? OK, let’s go…

We were very interested where Game of Thrones episode 4 would take us following the carnage that was the Battle of Winterfell, but, as usual, it came through for us in a big way.

We had everything from marriage proposals, to virginity-losing, to the worst beheading since Ned Stark. Brutal.

As we’ve become accustomed to, we also had a slew of callbacks, theories coming to life and characters foreshadowing future events in seemingly innocuous ways.

Here are the details you might’ve missed in Game of Thrones episode 4: The Last of the Starks.

1. A nod to the Night’s Watch.

Jon’s sombre but powerful speech at the beginning of the episode had us seriously applauding his public speaking skills. Someone sort that man a Ted Talk already.

On closer inspection, the lines he used in his speech were slightly regurgitated from the Night’s Watch. “They were the shields that guarded the realms of men, and we shall never see their like again”.

‘Guarding the realms of men’ is part of the Night’s Watch oath and ‘we shall never see their like again’ was used in a speech of mourning in season 4. Nice nod to his old crow buddies.

2. A rogue coffee cup.

Because defeating the army of the dead is tiring, dammit. This was the best blooper ever. In a statement after the episode went to air, HBO confirmed the cup spotted in the feast scene was indeed a mistake.

"The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake," the statement read.

It’s also apparently not from Starbucks but from a local coffee shop in Northern Ireland.

No word on who the latte belonged to.

3. A clever callback to “That’s not me.”

In season 1 episode 4, Arya has a chat with her dear old dad Ned Stark about marrying a lord in the future to presumably do ‘lady’ things and bear him children. She tells him: “That’s not me.”

When Gendry, who just so happens to be Lord of Storm’s End now (cheers, Dany) asks Arya to marry him and therefore be Lady of Storm’s End, she tells him: “That’s not me”.

It’s also reminiscent of her direwolf Nymeria’s path. When Arya runs into Nymeria in the woods in season 7 episode 2, she tries to get her to come back to Winterfell with her.

But Nymeria is living wild now and has a pack of her own now so when she disappears back into the woods, Arya smiles and realises out loud: “That’s not you.”

4. The show runners getting in on the action.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss appeared at the feast as Wildlings and we have to say it suits them.

5. The worst drinking game... ever.

Let it be known that 'Never Have I Ever' is the most incriminating drinking game ever but Tyrion bloody loves it. He's now played the same game three times over the course of the show. First with Shae and Bronn, then with Grey Worm and Missandei and now with Jaime, Brienne and Pod.

No good can ever come of this game. And that includes Brienne losing her virginity to Jaime.

6. Dany and Cersei making serious statements with their fashion choices.

At the feast we see Dany in full red for the first time. In other words, she’s gone full Targaryan - ‘fire and blood’.

She also has a hint of red in her uniform at King’s Landing.

Cersei is also making bold fashion choices, wearing a massive lion medallion, which of course is the sigil of House Lannister - a golden lion on a field of crimson. Cersei used to wear red a lot, but switched to mostly black following the death of Joffrey.

Side note: red really works on both of them.

7. Tyrion majorly putting his foot in it (and potentially messing things up for Cersei in the process).

We mean, you guys probably spotted this immediately as it was awkward AF, but Tyrion has once again proven little brothers are the WORST.

Euron had literally just been told he’s the father of Cersei’s baby when Tyrion tries to appeal to Cersei’s softer side (lol) and tell her she’s a good mom. (Which incidentally she is not. Because Joffrey was such a good kid...)

Anyway, the major problem with this is that even Euron has worked out the maths. How on earth did Tyrion know she was with child when Euron and Cersei hadn’t even slept together the last time she saw Tyrion? Oh that’s right, because it’s another little incest baby. Yikes.

Euron doesn’t exactly seem like the dependable type so she could be waving goodbye to the Iron Fleet soon. Especially when actual baby daddy/twin bro Jaime arrives back in King’s Landing… awks.

8. DRACARYS.

Missandei used her last words before being executed by The Mountain wisely. She said just one word: 'Dracarys', the exact same word Dany used to set her free from slavery in the first place.

But did Dracarys have a double meaning in this instance? Think about it... Missandei is Dany's loyal friend and advisor. Everyone's telling Dany not to burn everything to sh*t. Was this Missandei's final piece of advice for her Queen?

9. Bringing us to: Is Dany really going to go Mad Queen on us?!

Missandei's last word coupled with the sheer rage on Dany's face could be signalling one of the most popular fan theories around: Daenerys will become the 'Mad Queen'.

Dany's father was known as the Mad King and, in the books, she's worried she's going to go mad like her father.

Thinking back to Dany burning Samwell Tarly's family alive with a simple, "Dracarys" proved she's pretty darn ruthless when she wants to be. And unrelenting when it came to giving mercy. Missandei's last word could be adding fuel to the fire of this theory that won't be extinguished (we're sorry).

On that note, this should keep you crying for at least the next week:

via GIPHY

*Sob*

