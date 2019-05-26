There's a feature-length Game of Thrones documentary coming to fuel our addiction.

It might be hard to believe but Game of Thrones is finished – forever.

After over eight years of the series being on our screens, there’s no more countdowns to the new season, no more cancelling plans to stay in and watch the new episode and no more time spent over analysing baseless fan theories. (I’m looking at you, theory that Varys is a Merman.)

Seriously, we’re not coping.

But there’s good news.

Back in March, HBO announced that it will release a feature-length documentary titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch as a send-off to the long running show.

And while it’s not entirely enough to fill the void in our hearts that Game of Thrones has left, we’re sure it’ll help.

According to HBO, the two-hour documentary will air on May 27 in Australia – one week after the show’s finale.

Watch the trailer for upcoming documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch below. Post continues after video.

The documentary, which was created by British documentary filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, features interview with Game of Thrones cast and crew as they filmed the intense eighth and final season.

Game of Thrones’ co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also worked as executive producers on the documentary, meaning that they will most likely weigh in on the last season of the show in the documentary.

According to HBO, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will "delve deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car parks of Northern Ireland".

"Much more than a 'making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world – and then have to say goodbye to it."

We can't wait.

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch will be available on Australian screens on Foxtel and Foxtel Now from 11am on Monday May 27.

