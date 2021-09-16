"We've been fighting": Two weeks before she vanished, Gabby Petito was questioned by police.

Earlier this year, Florida couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie decided to "downsize" their lives and travel full time. They transformed the belly of an 11-year-old Ford Transit van into a mobile home, and by July, they'd set a course west across America.

Their final destination was meant to be Portland, Oregon, which they were due to reach some time in late October.

But on September 1, Brian returned to his parents' house in Florida. He had the van, but Gabby was not with him.

Gabby's family, with whom she previously maintained regular contact, has not heard from her since the last week of August. The 22-year-old has since been declared a missing person, sparking a cross-country investigation involving police and the FBI.

Brian, meanwhile, is refusing to talk.

The desert 'altercation'.

Investigators are still working to piece together Gabby Petito's last known movements.

The couple was documenting their trip via social media, and the most recent post on Gabby's Instagram was on August 25. She also had a conversation with her mother just days earlier.

Around that time, she was believed to be in the Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, in the west of the country.





This week, details have also emerged of an altercation she and Brian had during their time in the neighbouring state of Utah a fortnight prior.

Bodycam footage recorded by the Moab Police Department on the afternoon of August 12 shows that an officer pulled their Transit van over after it was seen speeding and hit a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park.

The hour-long video shows that Gabby was in a distressed state when officers approached the vehicle. The pair were then interviewed separately, and a tearful Gabby told them she was upset because they had been arguing.

She said she had been struggling with symptoms of her obsessive compulsive disorder and that she had been "frustrated" and "stressed" that morning about trying to get her travel blog up and running.

"He doesn't really believe that I can do any of it. So that's kind of been like a– I don't know. He's like a downer," she said.

"We've just been fighting all morning, and he wouldn't let me in the car before. He told me I needed to calm down."

When questioned about visible scratches on his face and body, Brian pointed to the same argument. He said "little things" had built up, including him getting in the van with dirty feet, and said Gabby had swiped at him with her fingernails and phone.

"I'm not going to pursue [charges] because she is my fiancée and I love her. It was just a squabble. Sorry it had to get so public," he said.

Police bodycam footage of missing woman, Gabby Petito. Image: Moab Police Department.

According to a police report about the incident, "While arguing near Main Street, [Brian] had attempted to separate from [Gabby] in so they could both calm their emotions. He got into their van and Gabrielle had gone into a manic state. Brian said Gabrielle, thinking he was going to leave her in Moab without a ride, went to slap him. As Gabrielle started to swing, Brian pushed her away to avoid the slap."

The officer ultimately concluded that there was no cause for charges.

"After evaluating the totality of the circumstances, I do not believe the situation escalated to the level of a domestic assault as much as that of a mental health crisis," the officer concluded.

Police arranged for Brian to spend a night in a hotel while Gabby stayed in the van.

"We're pleading with Brian to please speak with us."

In a statement released on Tuesday, Gabby's parents, Nicole Schmidt and Joseph Petito, said they weren't worried when she set out on her adventure with Brian on July 2.

"As a mum, I had concerns about a daughter going on a road trip in general," Nicole said. "But I felt safe... They had a plan, an itinerary, and we were excited for them."

But the couple, who live in New York, said that since Brian's return, he had refused to tell them where he last saw their daughter and "why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida".

One of the last photos uploaded to Gabby's Instagram account. Image: Instagram.

A lawyer for the Laundrie family also released a statement on Tuesday, saying it was a difficult time for all involved.

"On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is reunited with her family. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment," the statement read.

Beyond that, police have heard little from Brian.

While he has been named as a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he has not been arrested or charged and no formal police interview has taken place.

Josh Taylor, a spokesperson for the North Port Police Department, told media that authorities went to his family home on Saturday to speak with him and his relatives, but "were essentially handed the information for their attorney".

"That is the extent of our conversation with them," Taylor said.

"We're just pleading with [Brian] at this point to please speak with us. We need to understand those details."

In a letter to Brian's parents released via their lawyer on Thursday, Nicole and Joseph also urged the Laundries to cooperate.

"We understand that you are going through a difficult time and your instinct is strong to protect your son. We ask you to put yourself in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat, and our lives are falling apart," the letter read.

"We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As a parent, how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this?"

They continued, "Gabby lived with you for over a year. She’s going to be your daughter-in-law. How can you keep her location hidden? Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place. All we want is for Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen."

Feature image: Instagram/Mamamia.

This post was originally published on September 16, 2021, and has been updated with new information.