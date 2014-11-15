Saturday's news in 2 minutes.

1. World leaders arrive in Brisbane for the G20 summit.

World leaders have begun arriving in Brisbane ahead of this afternoon’s G20 Leaders summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Brisbane on Friday night and was greeted by Federal Assistant Defence Minister Stuart Robert and Queensland Governor Paul De Jersey. US President Barack Obama touched down in the Queensland capital this morning and was met by Governor General Peter Cosgrove, QLD Premier Campbell Newman and Attorney General George Brandis. President Obama is set to give a speech at the University of Queensland later today.

2. Bushfires in the Blue Mountains

An out-of-control fire continues to burn in the Blue Mountains this morning, after firefighters attempted to contain it last night. The fire, which is currently in the Blaxland-Warrimoo area, began on Friday. Over 220 firefighters and 5 helicopters fought overnight to keep the fire under control, however the Rural Fire Service are advising people on their website that “there is the potential for the fire to increase in intensity as it burns uphill towards Florabella Street. Residents in this area should monitor the situation and be alert to burning embers.”

A total fire burn is currently in place in the Greater Hunter region, the Central Ranges, the Northern Ranges, the Upper and Central West Plains and the Northern Slopes of New South Wales.

3. Tony Abbott says Australia was ‘nothing but bush’ before British settlement

Prime Minister Tony Abbott stated yesterday that Australia was “nothing but bush” prior to British settlement. Speaking at a business breakfast in Sydney, Abbott reflected on the experience of the First Fleet’s marines, sailors and convicts, stating “as we look around this glorious city, as we see the extraordinary development, it’s hard to think that back in 1788 it was nothing but bush.” Kirstie Parker from the National Congress of Australia’s First Peoples told the ABC that these comments “were becoming a habit for the Prime Minister”. Read more about the comments here.

4. Boko Haram seize Nigerian town where school girls were from

Boko Haram militants have seized the Nigerian town of Chibok, where they kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls in April.

The militants, who want to create an Islamic state in Nigeria, made global headlines after they kidnapped 219 schoolgirls from their school dormitory.

The kidnapping caused global outrage and a mass social media campaign via the hashtag #bringbackourgirls. While the school girls have been located,not all of them have been returned to their families.

5. Social media are making our brains go…not…good.

British neuroscientist Baroness Susan Greenfield says modern technology is changing the way the way relate to each other – but it’s also changing how our brains are wired, giving us a short attention span and making us behave like children.

In an interview with news.com.au , the Baroness said, “My concern is that, although there are good things [about social media] there’s also the short attention, lack of empathy, increased aggression and increased risk-taking that it can cause.”

In addition to increasing our anxiety levels and lowering our self-esteem, the Baroness says, “there’s an overemphasis on sensation and instant, strong reactions that are making people act much younger than they actually are.”

The Baroness is promoting her book in which she refers to a study that showed that if smartphones and other devices with screens were taken away from pre-teens for five days, their interpersonal skills improved.

6. Google Street View now has a Great Barrier Reef view

You will soon be able to go diving in the Great Barrier Reef without getting wet.

Australian researchers Catlin Seaview Survey have teamed up with Google to include 360 degree underwater images in their popular Street View option, which will allow people to virtually dive the World Heritage Area.

The images can be accessed through Google Maps and have been recorded from dozens of different reef locations.

Catlin Seaview Survey executive director Richard Vevers said told ABC News, “to be able to Street View underwater to a place where very few people can visit allows people to understand how beautiful these locations are”.

The Google Street View reef images will also help researchers to log how the reef currently looks to compare its state after threats like cyclones, floods or global warming.

What news are you talking about today?