'Trying to get a cute milestone photo mid-vomit': Just 34 photos that sum up having a newborn.

Whenever someone I know has a baby, the first thing I ask to see is a photo. You know, one of the adorable pics of the newborn bub that we both know the parents took many (ok, more like hundreds) of.

But in between all those cute snaps are the real photos - the ones where you look completely sleep deprived, or when the baby’s non-stop crying, or when you’ve ended up will a bit of spew on yourself, after you’ve already changed your top twice that day.

We asked the Mamamia community to share a photo that summed up having a newborn - whether that’s an adorable or less picture-perfect one.

Here’s what they shared.

1. Rikki

"Daily walks come with extra 'baggage'."

Image: Supplied.

2. Jordana

"Learning to multitask after having a baby."

Image: Supplied.

3. Chloe

"You just spend hours staring at them and it takes a few days to sink in that you made a human."

Image: Supplied.

4. Jenny

"Your baby will pretty much hate you and life outside the womb, in general, for the first 12 weeks (especially when their dad tries to do The Lion King lift-above-the-head move). In other words, the fourth trimester is a real thing!"

Image: Supplied.

5. Ange

"The fur baby desperately trying to re-establish himself as the baby."

Image: Supplied.

6. Rebecca

"My photo reel just looking like this."

Image: Supplied.

7. Kirralee

"When everyone sleeps whenever and wherever they can!"

Image: Supplied.

8. Lauren

"They cry a lot."

Image: Supplied

9. Jessica

"When breastfeeding is pretty much a full-time job."

Image: Supplied.

10. Jessica

"Set this up because my girl really hates the car... turns out she still hates the car.

Image: Supplied.

11. Sally

"The new mum haircut once you realise you won't get the time to go to the hairdresser to stay blonde."

Image: Supplied.

12. Alyce

"Spent the first few months attached to my breast pump because I was so determined to breastfeed, despite my body not cooperating!"

Image: Supplied.

13. Claire

"This."

Image: Supplied.

14. Lea

"Trying to get the cute milestone card photo and instead get a mid-vomit photo."

Image: Supplied.

15. Mia

"3am on the first night home after leaving the hospital. I caught sight of myself in the mirror and had to snap a photo. Pyjama shorts pulled up over my c-section wound and postpartum belly, breastfeeding bra barely containing anything, hospital band on wrist, house a mess, sleep mask still on my head and no doubt wearing a huge maternity pad. But best of all, the most perfect little human in my arms who had changed everything."

Image: Supplied.

16. Nicolle

"Nap trapped and a lovely case of the biggest and darkest bags you’ve ever seen thanks to extreme sleep deprivation."

Image: Supplied.

17. Nicolle

"The celebratory 'look I finally got some liquid gold out of these bad boys'."

Image: Supplied.

18. Jacqui

"Sleeping on your chest for hours."

Image: Supplied.

19. Kasey

Image: Supplied.

20. Chloe

"Adapting to being a mum-of-two and dealing with the incredible guilt that comes along with it."

Image: Supplied.

21. Elise

"When they think everything is the boob."

Image: Supplied.

22. Truan

"Solo night routines back when hubby was a FIFO worker."

Image: Supplied.

23. Brodie

"Tummy time!"

Image: Supplied.

24. Lucy

"When bub just needs to be on you 24/7 so you've strapped them to you whilst just in your lovely big black knickers and bra. The washing up hasn't been done so you're using hubby's mug and oh, all the baby hairs. And coffee. All the coffee. But only one or two max because breastfeeding."

Image: Supplied.

25. Rach

"Taken at 2.30am, 11 days postpartum on my 30th birthday. The time between feeds will blur together and sometimes you will sit there in a weird nap trance trying to take it in but also feel beyond exhausted inside."

Image: Supplied.

26. Clea

"When baby won’t perform for photos…"

Image: Supplied.

27. Luiza

"The reality of baby’s first Christmas with a 10-day-old newborn and a cheeky two-year-old."

Image: Supplied.

28. Lou

"After 42 weeks of growing him, an induction and three hours of labour, we were finally a family of three."

Image: Supplied.

29. Rebecca

"Sometimes the milestone photos look like this."

Image: Supplied.

30. Charlotte

"Trying to capture a family photo on Christmas morning with a newborn. Thankfully, the second kid was easygoing."

Image: Supplied.

31. Laura

"I loved seeing my cheeky four-year-old get to know her little sister even if she wouldn’t sit still to take a nice photo."

Image: Supplied.

32. Katie

"Getting two to sleep at once is like hitting the jackpot."

Image: Supplied.

33. Frankie

"White noise on repeat."

Image: Supplied.

34. Amy

"My baby girl's reaction to getting into the car."

Image: Supplied.

