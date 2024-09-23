With the new season of From we're one step closer to solving TV's most thrilling mystery.

There's currently one reigning TV mystery that we desperately need to solve.

From on Stan is a deliciously thrilling and wildly entertaining series from the executive producers of Lost and it has just entered its third season. So the promise of having at least some of the show's biggest questions answered is lingering in the air.

From has kept viewers guessing since the very first episode, where we were introduced to a mysterious town where, once you accidentally enter, you can never leave. To make matters worse, once the sun goes down creatures who present as humans begin to slowly wander the streets and if you get caught outside or accidentally let them in, things will go from bad to worse very quickly.

Over the seasons we've watched as the people trapped in this existence have banded together to attempt to find a way out, while also trying to build a life for themselves, only to uncover more strange truths about their new home as they do so (along with encountering many more surprising things hiding in the woods).

Take a look at the trailer for season three of From on Stan.

At the end of season two, army veteran and leader of the town Boyd Stevens (Lost star Harold Perrineau) returned to the ruins and destroyed the mysterious music box that was holding people from the town in strange comas and forcing everyone else to go days without sleep.

Destroying the box woke up Julie (Hannah Cheramy), Randall (A.J. Simmons), and Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) but as Boyd's actions went directly against what the strange entities in this world were telling him to do, the fallout for these characters in season three is set to be intriguing and action-packed than ever before. In season three we see the consequences of Boyd's actions play put, setting the scene for some of the season's best episodes.

Speaking of ticking time bombs and mysteries that need to be solved in From, at the end of season two Ellis (Corteon Moore) and Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori) romantically decided that, despite the terrifying town they are trapped in, they are deeply in love and didn't want to wait, choosing to marry inside the walls of Colony House.

Despite the slightly concerning detail that Fatima has somehow become pregnant, despite knowing she could never have children before she entered the town, and the reality of her situation plays out in season three.

All these epic storylines aside, we have yet to touch on the biggest cliffhanger of season two, a moment that set up the biggest surprise and mystery we've seen in the world of From. And it has to do with the fate of Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno).

In the final scenes of season two, we saw Tabitha fall from the tower and wake up in a hospital, seemingly having escaped the town and finding herself back in the real world.

Tabitha's storyline in From season three is the first time we see a glimpse of the real world in this universe, and as Tabitha attempts to find her way back to her trapped family, we begin to see clues of how the town intersects with the real world. A storyline that opens a whole new world of possibilities in the brilliantly crafted world of From.

As it turns out, the (slightly terrifying) children that Tabitha kept seeing while trapped in the town might hold the clue to unraveling the mystery and helping her free her family.

While From might be known for its terrifying premise, the creatures and jump scares that lurk within this show are not its only drawcard. Stephen King himself called the series a "wonderful concept beautifully handled" and his words couldn't ring more true.

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens in From. Image: Stan.

From's greatest strength, along with its perfect world building, is the relationships between the characters who have found themselves thrown together in this strange world.

As more pieces of this mystery are slowly revealed over time, we also see people from completely different backgrounds come together to build a new society. We see them keep secrets, fight, begrudgingly learn to respect each other, fall in love, betray each other, and form new kinds of families as they attempt to keep each other safe.

From is just as much a drama about community as it is a mystery and a horror, making the stakes all the higher in season three as we watch these characters face a new set of challenges.

From is a show that will always keep you on the edge of your seat, and it's safe to say that with the new information that will be revealed in season three, we're about to witness the most intriguing plot twists yet.

The brand new season of From premieres September 23, same day as the U.S and only on Stan.