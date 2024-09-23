With the new season of From we're one step closer to solving TV's most thrilling mystery.

There's currently one reigning TV mystery that we desperately need to solve.

From on Stan is a deliciously thrilling and wildly entertaining series from the executive producers of Lost and it has just entered its third season. So the promise of having at least some of the show's biggest questions answered is lingering in the air.

From has kept viewers guessing since the very first episode, where we were introduced to a mysterious town where, once you accidentally enter, you can never leave. To make matters worse, once the sun goes down creatures who present as humans begin to slowly wander the streets and if you get caught outside or accidentally let them in, things will go from bad to worse very quickly.

Over the seasons we've watched as the people trapped in this existence have banded together to attempt to find a way out, while also trying to build a life for themselves, only to uncover more strange truths about their new home as they do so (along with encountering many more surprising things hiding in the woods).

Take a look at the trailer for season three of From on Stan.

At the end of season two, army veteran and leader of the town Boyd Stevens (Lost star Harold Perrineau) returned to the ruins and destroyed the mysterious music box that was holding people from the town in strange comas and forcing everyone else to go days without sleep.

Destroying the box woke up Julie (Hannah Cheramy), Randall (A.J. Simmons), and Marielle (Kaelen Ohm) but as Boyd's actions went directly against what the strange entities in this world were telling him to do, the fallout for these characters in season three is set to be intriguing and action-packed than ever before. In season three we see the consequences of Boyd's actions play put, setting the scene for some of the season's best episodes.