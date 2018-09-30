News
tv

This original Friends script will completely change the way you watch the show.

There are few television moments that were more formative than Ross and Rachel’s break.

It was a relationship that set precedents for adult relationships for years to come.

We’re positive the relationship has been referred to in at least 30 per cent of actual human breakups since the 90s.

But in a recent interview with Metro.Co.Uk, the director of Friends, Kevin S. Bright, said it was NEVER. MEANT. TO. HAPPEN.

"I would say initially when [Ross and Rachel] was planned it wasn’t planned that way, that came a little bit later," he told the publication.

"‘We were well aware the audience wanted to keep them together but everything that was keeping them apart – we realised when we got them together when the first kiss happened we go, 'Wow, the air has kind of gone out of the balloon'... There wasn’t that sexual tension anymore," he added.

And alas, the writers - Marta Kauffman and David Crane - changed pop culture history.

Yep. The Ross and Rachel break is a lie.

How do you feel about Ross and Rachel's break? Tell us in the comments. 

