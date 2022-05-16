'I'm an organisation expert. Here's exactly how I organise my fridge.'

In Mamamia’s Parenting Hacks series, real women share their tips and tricks on everything from meal prep to organisation to nailing the morning routine.

This week, Steph Pase shares her ultimate hacks for organising your fridge.

The fridge is the focal point of the home. It’s where you go multiple times a day (usually to check if new food has magically appeared when you’re bored) and to plan your meals for the day.

But there's no denying that the fridge can be tricky to keep organised.

Without a good system in place, a lot of food can end up being wasted. We all know the scenario of food being shoved to the back of the fridge and forgotten, or when you accidentally purchase items you already had.

That's where my fridge organisation system comes in.

With this system in place, we know exactly what goes where so nothing gets wasted.

Image: Supplied.

Here's exactly how I organise my fridge.

Labels.

In my fridge, I use labels in 'Font 19' from Little Label Co. Having labels has helped our home run much more smoothly.

Quick tip: When applying labels on fridge doors, make sure the surface is clean and dry!

Condiments.

The perfect solution for condiments whether they are in the pantry or the fridge is a lazy susan. This allows easy access to all your condiments without having to move anything around. I used this clear one from Kmart for our fridge.

GreenSavers.

For any chopped up fruit or veggies, I like to store them in the OXO GreenSavers, as they last a lot longer. You can get these from Catch, Spotlight or Victoria's Basement to name a few.







Image: OXO.

On the second shelf, I keep any other veggies that I don’t have GreenSavers for, and put them in glass containers from Kmart.

I keep the kids' yogurts and squeeze foods in a long clear tub from Kmart as well as any pre-made baby bottles.

Meat and dairy.

I have a tub allocated for meats. I usually keep any meats for dinners that week in the tub.

Some nights the kids eat differently to us (because we have Hello Fresh), so I plan and portion out meat for the kids' dinners into plastic seal bags (I have just ordered some reusable seal bags to cut out plastic use).

There is another tub allocated for any dairy products, where we usually keep our cheese and yogurt.

On the shelf under this, we keep our Hello Fresh bags. I also have a tub from Kmart on this shelf for kids' snacks so they have easy access throughout the day.

Next to this, we have an extra tub for our lunches. By having an allocated tub, my husband Ryan and I know exactly what to take to work as we prep our lunches ahead of time.

The 'use me first' shelf.

I decided to allocate a shelf on the fridge door specifically for products to use first. I did this because there have been so many times where I have opened a new yogurt, and then realised there was one already open! This has helped reduce a lot of waste.

We put any items that need to be used first after they have been opened like deli meats, kids yogurts, sauces, etc.

The other fridge door shelves are labelled and used for drinks, supplements (any medications or supplements that need to be refrigerated), and fresh herbs.

This article originally appeared on Steph Pase's blog Just Another Mummy Blog and has been republished here with full permission. You can follow her on Instagram or check out Steph Pase Planners here.

Feature Image: Supplied.