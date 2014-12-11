News
real life

One of the world's most beautiful famous-person relationships: Over.

US Weekly are reporting the actress has broken up with her boyfriend, fellow actor Dev Patel.

The two met while filming Slumdog Millionaire in 2008. They were together for six years.

“Dev and Freida have broken up,” US Weekly reports.

“They have been done for a while.”

Dev Patel and Freida Pinto in happier times. Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images.

Freida, 30, and Dev, 24, haven’t been seen out in public together for a while, but gave the world the impression they were meant to be.

“We’re soul mates because we’re both in this surreal situation. She is very beautiful… I haven’t got a girlfriend but Freida, my costar, is gorgeous,” Dev said in 2008.

When asked about this years later, Freida said he was correct.

“I guess he was right in a way; we are soul mates.”

