The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday August 30.

Freedom coming despite record NSW cases.

The NSW government says it will restore freedoms to all fully vaccinated residents once the state hits 70 per cent double-dose coverage - regardless of COVID-19 case numbers.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the state could reach 70 per cent single-dose vaccination coverage within days and at double-dose coverage - roughly in mid-October - a number of freedoms will be restored to the fully vaccinated.

"We will stick to our word," Ms Berejiklian said on Sunday after announcing a record number of cases.

"No matter what the case numbers are doing - of course we want to see them come down - double-dose 70 per cent in NSW means freedom for those who are (fully) vaccinated.

The NSW government says it will restore freedoms to all fully vaccinated residents once the state hits 70 per cent double-dose coverage - regardless of COVID-19 case numbers. #7NEWS https://t.co/iRZlYHAHRn — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 29, 2021

"It doesn't matter where you live or what your circumstances are."

NSW reported 1218 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, another daily infection record.

It also recorded six deaths in three people in their 80s and three in their 70s, none of whom were fully vaccinated, taking the death toll for the current outbreak to 89.

NSW Police are treating a fire at a COVID-19 testing clinic in Sydney's west as suspicious, after the facility went up in flames on Saturday night. Anti-COVID and anti-government graffiti was found nearby.