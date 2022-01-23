What women are talking about today, Monday January 24.

By Gemma Bath

Australia's COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, as the two biggest states laid out plans for the upcoming first week of school with rapid antigen tests playing a major role in their similar schemes.

There were 58 deaths reported across the country on Sunday.

NSW added 20,324 new virus infections along with 34 virus-related deaths, while in Victoria the case load rose by a further 13,091, and there were 14 deaths.

As part of NSW's long awaited back-to-school plan, teachers and pupils will get two rapid antigen tests per week when they return to classrooms next week.

The scheme will run for four weeks, covering the states 3000 primary and secondary schools. Early education and childcare centres will also be included.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says it's the right decision for students to return to face-to-face learning amid the Omicron wave.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a similar strategy, saying 6.6 million RATs will be delivered to schools and early childhood centres across the state before primary and secondary students resume classes on January 31.

Not your ordinary delivery from the postie.



4.5 million more RATs have landed in Victoria this week - and we're ordering 166 million more. pic.twitter.com/NSreDuMO3t — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) January 20, 2022

In all, 14 million will be distributed during the state's surveillance testing regime, which will be reviewed after four weeks.

However, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has ruled out following this plan, saying there was no national health advice to do so and it was "not a comfortable test at the best of times".

- With AAP.