News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

food

Excuse us, but Pizza Hut is giving away free pizzas this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one thing we can all conclusively agree on, it’s that free pizza is amazing.

So if you’re in the mood for free pizza this week we have some fantastic news.

Pizza Hut is celebrating its 60th birthday by giving away 60 Large Pan Super Supreme pizzas in every store across Australia.

That is 18,000 pizzas. FOR FREE.

But there’s a catch.

Only the first 30 people to line up at any store from midday on Wednesday the 26th and Thursday the 27th of September will receive the pizzas free of charge, so grab your mates and get lining up nice and early to increase your chances of a free meal.

YES PLEASE.

Tags: food , free-pizza , pizza-hut

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT