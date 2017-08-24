How to support marriage equality and score free Gorman clothes at the same time.

No, this is not a joke.

Colourful clothing brand Gorman is rewarding those who support marriage equality with a free T-shirt.

Yes, you can do something you were already going to do anyway (right?) and get some Gorman loot to show for it.

All you’ve got to do is show a screenshot of your enrolment to vote in the upcoming postal survey, which you can do here until midnight tonight (24th August) to do.

So what’s the catch? Really, nothing.

“In support of the YES vote and making sure every opinion is counted, Gorman has decided to distribute 5000 Love is Love T-shirts for free* to spread the word, in store from Friday, August 25th,” the brand announced on Facebook.

This is one fashion statement we can firmly get behind.

The Love is Love T-shirts featuring designs from the brand’s spring collection with Monika Forsberg will be available in all Australian Gorman stores (except the outlets and online) from tomorrow morning until stocks last.

It will be first come first serve to customers over the age of 18 who show retail staff a screenshot of their verified enrolment details and limited to one per customer, with no holds or try-ons permitted.

The T-shirts will be available in three women’s sizes – small, medium and large, although they are a unisex cut.

With just 5000 spread across the country, you’ll want to get in nice and early if you want to nab yourself a top.

While it’s a great move on behalf of Gorman, it’s also important to remember the real purpose behind the giveaway – to enable Australia to join the rest of the western world and make same sex marriage a reality.

So enrol by midnight tonight, nag your friends and family to do the same and vote ‘yes’ when the letter arrives.

