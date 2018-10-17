Francheska married her soulmate. Two days later, she was fighting for her life.

A Sydney bride has been left fighting for her life two days after her wedding.

Joseph and Francheska Bechara tied the knot on October 7 in Darlington, Sydney, before immediately flying to New York City for their three-week honeymoon.

But after two days, Joseph, 28, found 27-year-old Francheska unconscious on a gym floor.

When Francheska was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital, Joseph was told his wife had suffered multiple strokes.

The primary school teacher has undergone three major brain surgeries in the last couple of weeks to reduce the swelling on her brain.

She will have to spend the next four months in the US recovering from her ordeal.

Joseph is a project manager at Milestone Civil Australia and his colleagues have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Francheska's enormous medical bills. More than $91,000 of the $300,000 goal has already been raised.

“Joe has been informed that it will be a three to four month recovery as it is impossible for Francheska to travel,” the blurb on the page reads.

“Joe will need help with accommodation, hospital fees (we all know the US health system is expensive), rehab costs and living expenses.

“All the costs are upfront and we want to help Francheska and Joe get through this horrific time.”

While the newlyweds had travel insurance, their hospital bills are estimated to be around $20,000 a day.

There's been a flood of support from family members, Francheska's students, and total strangers on the fundraising page.

"To my cousins Joe & Fran, we pray that Franny gets better quick, we miss you and can’t wait to hug you both, we love you, God Bless you," wrote Frank and James Agostino.

"Dear Ms A, Our prayers are with you. Get well soon," said one of her students.

The couple met eight years ago at their local church. Just before the wedding, Joseph bought their first home in Sydney's west so they could start their new life together.