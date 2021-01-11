A surprise wedding and a baby on the way: A look into Frances Abbott's life in the public eye.

Tony Abbott's daughter, Frances Loch, is going to be a mum.

The 29-year-old shared she's expecting her first child with her husband Sam Loch on Instagram earlier today.

"Big little baby Loch. Joining the party Summer '21," Frances wrote alongside a very happy photo of her holding her growing baby bump.

As the daughter of Australia's 28th Prime Minister, this isn't the first time Frances has made headlines.

Here's everything we know about Frances Loch's life in the public eye.

A 'fast' proposal.

Frances and Sam surprised everyone when they got engaged in 2017, just two weeks they first met.

Speaking to Stellar magazine that year, the fitness instructor explained she was introduced to Sam, a former Olympic rower, in mid-October after a friend suggested they would get along.

"Next thing he is standing in my lobby with a coffee," she told the publication. "As soon as I met him, I knew it was something special."

Two weeks later, Sam proposed. At the time, Frances was putting frozen peas in her freezer when Sam came up to her with a bottle of champagne in his hands.

"He said, 'Why aren’t you asking me why I’m holding champagne?' So I said, 'OK... why are you holding champagne' He said, 'Well, I thought we could drink it after I asked you to marry me'."

The couple announced their engagement two weeks later.