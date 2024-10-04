In July, Frances Crawford was killed in a lawnmower incident. Police just launched a murder investigation.

In late July, emergency services were called to a property west of Brisbane after a woman died in an incident involving a ride-on lawnmower.

Psychologist Frances Crawford, 49, was found at the bottom of the Lockyer Valley property near a retaining wall, around 3:40am on July 30. A few days after the incident, police confirmed her death was being treated as suspicious.

Since then, forensic testing has been underway to help investigators understand how she lost her life, per Detective Superintendent George Marchesini, who has just given a press conference to update the public on their probe.

Marchesini confirmed that police believe Frances Crawford was murdered. Her husband Robert Crawford, who was the one to alert first responders about his dead wife, has not been charged but police are seeking further information about him.

"We are now alleging Ms Crawford was murdered," he said. "At this stage forensic testing and also analysis of to how Frances came to be located at the bottom of the retaining wall remains subject to investigation.

"We are particularly interested in people who knew of Frances and Robert Crawford and their personal circumstances, including their marriage," the detective said.

Marchesini said that Robert Crawford's 'relationships' with women internationally is a line of enquiry they are following up on.

"We believe there were women involved in relationships with Mr Crawford who may have information about Frances that will assist in this investigation," he said.

"Mr Crawford may have met these women on dating applications and through his personal and professional life.

"We can say Mr Crawford has connected with women national and internationally, specifically Italy, United States of America, Papua New Guinea, Guam, Afghanistan, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and nationally in Western Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory, New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland."

When asked to clarify if Robert Crawford was an official suspect, Marchesini simply said that their investigation is still "active".

"Obviously, Mr Crawford was at the location that night, had called emergency services and has assisted police to this date," he said.

In the week following her passing, Frances Crawford's family released a statement about their lost loved one.

"She always saw the best in others," they shared. "She cared deeply about the people around her and put their needs before her own."

Police have called for the support of the public to help them piece together this case.

"The purpose of today is to appeal for public assistance as investigations continue into the circumstances," he said.

"We're confident that there are people who are out there who have vital information…It doesn't matter how small or insignificant you feel this information may be."

