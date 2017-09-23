While her dad protests that gay people aren't equals, Frances Abbott is smashing bodybuilding.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister and vocal supporter of voting no in the same-sex marriage plebiscite, Tony Abbott, was ‘headbutted’ by a man in Hobart.

At the same time, his 26-year-old daughter, Frances, was “so excited” to tick the yes box when her postal survey arrived in her mailbox.

“It’s here. I just got my hair done. I am in second hand PJ pants I bought from the Salvos today on the way to the tanning salon… I open the mail box and start jumping up and down like Christmas. I shouldn’t be sweating but I am so so so so so excited it’s here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Ripped the envelope open. TICKED THE YES BOX. And running straight back down stairs. Power walking to the post office and posting this baby RIGHT NOW.”

Just a week ago, Frances publicly declared that she was a passionate supporter of the ‘yes’ campaign.

“I don’t really care much for politics. But I do really care a lot for love,” the former first daughter wrote alongside a snap of herself wearing a ‘Vote Yes’ t-shirt.

“All love is good. Let’s celebrate it.”

But besides sharing her thoughts on marriage equality, Frances also regularly shares her fitness routine on Instagram under the handle @notanotherfitnessblogger. Her latest pursuit? Her debut as a bikini fitness model.

The 26-year-old will compete at the Australian ICN Victorian State Titles in Melbourne this weekend.

"Bring on the Saturday... No mirror, just judges and a crowd of people and not much in the way of pants, just a few inches of Lycra and some bling bling," she wrote alongside a video of her practising her poses in front of a mirror.

Frances has been training for weeks leading up to the event.

"Those weeks of training, weighing your food, staying in, posing, flexing, twisting...The home stretch. Stage is in sight," she wrote.

"It ain't gonna be easy. But is sure as hell is exciting. Bring it."

Despite their differences in opinion, Tony has maintained that he is "proud" that he raised such an independent woman.

"I am proud of the fact she is an independent woman, who has her own thoughts and who does her own thing," he told told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"I respectfully disagree with her on this issue but I am certainly very proud of her."