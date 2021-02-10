Everything we know about the Britney Spears documentary and where to watch it.

If you've been anywhere near the internet over the past few days, you would have heard people talking about the new Britney Spears documentary. And for good reason.

The tell-all documentary, Framing Britney Spears, delves into the singer's career and life in the spotlight, including her treatment by the media, her 13-year legal conservatorship, and the ever growing #FreeBritney movement.

The documentary was released by The New York Times on February 5 and has already garnered responses from notable celebrities and got the whole world talking about Britney.

Here's everything you need to know about Framing Britney Spears (and most importantly, where you can watch in Australia).

Who made Framing Britney Spears, and why?

Framing Britney Spears is part of The New York Times Presents series, which has previously covered topics like the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The documentary aims to shine a light on the ongoing legal battle surrounding Britney's 13 year conservatorship, which started when her father Jamie Spears filed for a temporary conservatorship over her estate in 2008, alongside attorney Andrew Wallet.

Last year, her father took over as sole conservator when Wallet stepped aside, effectively giving him control of Spears' estate, plus financial and personal assets.

But the documentary was never originally about that.

"Originally we pitched it as a look back at media coverage of Britney," the director and producer Samantha Stark told Sky News.

"A lot of it when you look at it through a 2020 lens - it was 2020 [when the documentary was made] - it's so appalling, misogynistic, surprising that, you know, late-night hosts are making fun of a teenager's breasts. Would we do that today?"

As the documentary continued filming, Spears' conservatorship became the bigger focus.

"These court documents dropped where Britney indicated that she didn't want her father in charge of her money anymore. And that was a huge thing."

What is Framing Britney Spears about?

The documentary tells the sobering story of the rise and fall of Britney Spears in the public eye. Not only does it cover the #FreeBritney movement and legal battle, but it also offers insight into the way the 39-year-old has been treated by misogynistic media throughout her life.

During the documentary, we see interviewers ask Britney about her "breasts" and whether she is a virgin. We also see Britney being made fun of by comedians following her 2007/2008 troubles. In once instance, we're shown a clip from a Family Feud episode where contestants were asked to name things "Britney Spears has lost". One of the top answers was "her mind".

