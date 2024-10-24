'The 4-day work week is a horrible idea. Take it from someone who hates working.'

Apparently, the four-day work week is starting to become a thing.

I know what you're thinking — WOO, BRING IT ON, CAN'T WAIT! Like you, I was also very excited about this idea.

You see… I don't like working (sorry to my editor who's reading this right now). I love my career, I love my job, I love coming into the office and seeing my friends… but the actual act of working? Not for me.

I have jokingly told my workplace, "I think I work at 80 per cent productivity."

For the first five years of my career, I can honestly say that I would go above and beyond for my job. Now, I've loudly and proudly embraced the work-life balance lifestyle, which is exactly why I was ecstatic to hear that there were some companies in Australia trialling a new four-day work-week structure.

Private health insurance company Medibank has been testing out this structure with their employees, and one of the insights they've found is that both employee satisfaction and engagement are up. They've also noted reductions in sleep disturbances and job-related stress.

With these results, Medibank has now opted to include more employees in the trial.

Following trials of the four-day work-week at other companies, it was reported that men took on more responsibility at home, too. Those trials also indicated a reduction in employee stress, burnout, and absenteeism as well as a 44.3 per cent decrease in sick leave.

So I guess we can say that the four-day work week sounds pretty… good?

Other companies seem to think so, with Insignia Financial (a huge finance company in Australia) announcing that they will also be trialling the four-day — the first in its sector to do so.

You're probably jumping out of your sad office chair in joy as you read this. I was too, until I saw the model that these companies are adopting to take on the four days of work.

It's the 100:80:100 model, which translates to 100 per cent pay for 80 per cent hours at 100 per cent productivity… On paper, this sounds great — however, there's a part of this that is a sticking point for me, and I'm sure you can guess which one.

I do not want to work at 100 per cent productivity.

One hundred per cent productivity in 80 per cent of the work hours will feel like you're working at 150 per cent at all times. How do I know this? Because I've met women who work "part-time". The reason I chose to put "part-time" in quote marks is because every woman I know who works "part-time" actually works full-time in "part-time" hours… And I don't want to do that.

I don't want to fit my five days of work into four days. I know that, with my procrastination habits, I'd end up having to work the fifth day — or even worse, cram everything I can into four days, which would end up with me not being proud of my work or happy with my work ethic, and constantly stressed.

So yes, although the results of the four-days seem overly positive, I'm not convinced.

Every time I've had to take a day off work, I always end up working. Checking things, replying to messages, making sure I'm all caught up. The five days have been ingrained into our work culture for so long that I honestly don't think we could transition to four without feeling like we're being overworked.

One hundred per cent productivity is different for everyone. One person's 100 per cent could be someone else's 110 per cent, and I think, if the model is reliant on differing abilities working at the same level, there will always be people who will be working the five days — no matter what.

