"It has the most beautiful, airbrush finish": The 10 best foundations for oily-skinned gals.

You know what sucks? When you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror at 1pm to find your foundation has just completely bailed. Packed up and left. No note, no nothing.

You're suddenly left with a T-zone that looks like an oil slick, your enlarged pores are having a ✨moment✨ and you're pretty sure you can see your own reflection on your forehead.

Goodgoodgood.

Watch: Need some tips on colour correcting your makeup? We've got you covered. Post continues below.

If you're a gal with oily skin, the whole foundation thing can be tricky. A bit of a s**t show, if you will.

You want something that’s light enough to look natural, but long-lasting enough to stick around for more than three seconds. Something that's on the g-damn task. All day.

But can you find it? Listen, it's a struggle.

Listen: Shanthi couldn't buy foundation for her skin tone, so she decided to do something. Post continues below.

However, the good news is that there are a heap of good formulas out there that can do all of these things, plus more (make you eggs on toast, feed the dog etc.) - you've just gotta do a little (a lot) of digging around to find them.

Which is not... ideal. Because a lotta people (read: all of us) don't have the time or monies to spend on trying out a million different foundations.

That's why we did the hard work for you. We did! We really did.

We asked a bunch of women to tell us the absolute best foundations for oily skin. And here's what they had to say.

Image: Mecca/Mamamia

"Estee Lauder Double Wear!!! It has the most beautiful, airbrush finish and lasts all day. I've tried so many others but keep coming back to it because it's that good." - Charlie.

"This is my favourite. It offers buildable coverage, it's matte and has great staying power." - Maddy.

"I love Estee Lauder Double Wear, but I prefer to save it for going out/special occasions." - Emma.

Image: BIG W/Mamamia

"This full-coverage formula works wonders on my oily skin. I love how it has a matte finish and stays put during the day." - Amelia.

Image: MAC Cosmetics/Mamamia

"Medium coverage, applies like a dream and settles into a satin-matte finish." - Maddy.

"I find this foundation too heavy for everyday wear, but I absolutely love it for when I'm going out! It lasts the distance and provides the most amazing coverage." - Bianca.

Image: Chemist Warehouse

"I have no idea how, but it almost works with my oiliness and transforms into like a tinted serum. Looks so natural and lasts all day long." - Katie.

Image: Revolution Beauty/Mamamia

"It's so cheap, creamy in a way so many full-coverage foundations aren't, and has a beautiful matte finish." - Emma.

Image: Chanel/Mamamia

"I love this formula because it's super lightweight and comfortable, but doesn't slip off my skin! The coverage is matte, but it looks really natural and doesn't feel heavy or thick. Big fan!" - Bianca.

"Lancôme Teint Idole is my favourite! It's light but buildable coverage and keeps me glowing but not oily!" - Madeline.

Image Tarte Cosmetics/ Mamamia

"It's medium coverage, syncs perfectly with my skin, and has a really natural dewy finish. Can't even tell I'm wearing it. And it never feels cakey to compensate for my oilier skin texture!" - Tamara.

Image: Mecca/ Mamamia

"Mecca Cosmetica In A Good Light Face Tint with SPF 30 sits really nicely, quenches the oiliness and feels like enough coverage and tint for everyday use." - Katie.

Image: David Jones/ Mamamia

"It's a little pricier, but it just works for me and I always find myself going back to it. Luminous Silk has amazing buildable coverage without feeling heavy and holds an even, smooth texture throughout the day. Perfect for everyday wear." - Molly.

What's your favourite foundation for oily skin? Share with us in the comment section below.

Feature image: Mamamia