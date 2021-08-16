Chicken nuggets and "back-up options": Exactly what my fussy kid eats in a week.

Most parents just want the best for our kids, right?

Especially when it comes to health and nutrition. That’s why it can be so frustrating when your little one downright refuses to eat that perfectly balanced (and tasty, for that matter) dinner you’ve just spent an hour preparing for the whole family.

And as you stare down another night of having to cook multiple dishes just so your fussy kid doesn’t go to bed hungry, it can sometimes feel like a losing battle.

As a mother of a one and five-year-old, I can assure you I have had many nights like this.

My daughter Zoe can probably take the crown for being as fussy as they come: The princess of fussiness. And although she is progressively growing out of this phase, we still face a daily struggle of making sure she eats a balanced diet.

But I've learnt a few tricks along the way (and sometimes this involves tricking her into eating certain foods - no shame in doing this, by the way). So here’s an insight into what my fussy 5-year-old ate this week.

Monday.

We start the day with a sure winner, Weet-Bix.

Zoe likes her Weet-Bix served with warm milk, chopped banana and a dash of cinnamon. My trick is to add just a little extra milk, as the cereal continues to absorb liquid and she won’t eat it if it's dry. Winner.

For snacks while we’re out today, I’ll pack sliced cucumber and yogurt pouches.

I’ll try to offer the cucumber first, in the hope that it’s eaten in her hungry state. It doesn’t always work though, especially if the kids know that yogurt is in the bag.

For lunch, my kids will eat a Vegemite sandwich.

My daughter usually leaves behind the crust, so sometimes I chop it off before giving it to her (it seems like she eats more of the actual bread if I do this).