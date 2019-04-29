"Sit near the back": How a flight attendant travels with her own kids on planes.

I’ve worked for three airlines and also have three kids. My husband and I met while we were both working overseas and he already had two children. So I had to learn fast how to be a mum but also how to travel with children.

As a flight attendant for Jetstar, here are my tried and tested tips for flying with kids:

1. You don’t want to be first on board.

Keep your kids busy and moving until boarding is near completion because once they are on board, they need to sit down.

I’ve explained it this way to my kids: “You don’t stand up and move around in the car so you don’t do it on a plane either. A plane is also a bumpy moving vehicle and we love you and we need you to be safe.”

Also, if you bring them on last, they can see everyone else is sitting with their seat belts on and they will do the same.

2. Assign everyone their own backpack.

This is so much better than a wheelie bag as it’s hands free and will fit under the seat in front for easy access. Individual toys and snacks are then easily located rather than you hunting around in your own bag. You will still need to check everyone actually is holding their bag and it’s not left in the car or at security.