ROAD TEST: 'The celeb-approved Pilates program that actually made me want to work out.'

If you’re anything like me, you’ve always dreamt of having ‘the perfect healthy week.’

The concept alone is flawed, though. What defines ‘perfect’? Is it your ability to stick to a gruelling schedule or perhaps not skip any of the classes you’ve booked at the gym?

For me, I’d consider myself a medium-liker of the gym. It’s a love/hate relationship that skews far too often to the latter. I love moving my body and try and eat as well as possible but I still have a daily mental struggle between wanting to go to the gym and wanting to do quite literally anything else.

Despite living two minutes away from my gym, it doesn’t come naturally to me. Like the saying goes, you can bring the gym to Ellie but you can’t make her exercise - or something like that.

I go for daily walks and hikes every other weekend, but when it comes to toning my body and building strength, I rely on the gym for that. But I kind of…. don’t really go.. at all.

That’s why when I had the opportunity to trial Fluidform At Home - an at-home Pilates program - I jumped at the chance as it promised an in-studio experience without leaving the house.

I’d also heard my boss Mia Freedman rave about it in her Sexy 6 recommendations and she swore it was a lifesaver for her as she isn’t a huge fan of the gym either.

I wanted to find out if it could get me out of my exercise slump and reinvigorate my mind and body for the year ahead.

So, here's a little bit about the program that’s endorsed by celebrities and fitness influencers alike - and my experience of trialling it at the end of a year where my energy was the lowest it’s ever been.

So, what is Fluidform Pilates?