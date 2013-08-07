Fox pays tribute to Cory Monteith in a heartbreaking video.

1. Glee pays tribute to Cory Monteith.

Fox has released a touching ‘memorial card video’ to pay tribute to Cory Monteith who tragically died last month from a drug overdose.

The video features close up montages of the Canadian-born actor’s time on Glee including one of him holding girlfriend Lea Michele. The clip of the 31-year-old is short 12 seconds and ends abruptly with a written message: “Cory Monteith: Forever in our hearts.”

http://youtu.be/d9s8QAUUBwg

2. The gloves are off! Sylvester Stallone has taken to Twitter to slam his Expendables co-star Bruce Willis. Click here to read Sly’s cutting comments.

3. Rihanna parties at a carnival in Barbados with a hip flask and rhinestones, shines bright like a diamond.

Presented without comment (and we are talking Rihanna here so be warned that some of these images are NSFW).

Hey, when in Barbados…

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

image via Rihanna's badgalriri instagram account.

4. Usher’s 5-year-old son has been rushed to hospital following a near-death accident in his home swimming pool. Click here for the details.

5. Jessica Gomes turned down Robin Thicke. Turns out she ‘didn’t want it’.

Aussie model and Miranda Kerr’s replacement as David Jones fashion ambassador, Jessica Gomes has revealed she turned down a part in the controversial video clip for Robin Thicke’s hit song Blurred Lines.

Chatting to Nova FM’s Fitzy and Wippa Gomes said: “I actually read the treatment for it and it said: ‘Standing in a G-string, sucking Robin Thicke’s fingers.’ My agent was like, “I don’t think so”. But now it’s a great song and track.”

Well played Jessica, well played.

4. Oprah to Lindsay Lohan: I want you to win.

Lindsay Lohan has conducted her first post-rehab interview with daytime tv queen Oprah Winfrey.

In a teaser trailer for the interview, Winfrey asks the 27-year-old the tough questions like, “Are you an addict?” And “What’s it’s like to be both an adjective and a verb for child star?”

Lohan’s answers and reactions to each question can’t be seen but her head tilts and the impending doom of the background music make it sound like a cliffhanger for a daytime soap’s season finale.

http://youtu.be/36V5c0o6JQM

The show airs in the US on August 18 and I guess…dumm dumm dumm… we’ll just have to wait to with baited breath to find out.

In the meantime Lohan has appeared on Chelsea Handler’s late night show giving some of her fellow celebs a ribbing.