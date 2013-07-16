Fluff: Princess Charlene responds to 'runaway bride' rumours.

1. Monaco’s Princess Charlene has broken her silence.

Cast your minds back to the Royal Wedding, no, not that one, the other one with Monaco’s Prince Albert II and South African former swimmer Charlene Wittstock – remember her tears and the perfunctory kiss that sealed the wedding deal?

She’s given a rare interview breaking her silence revealing that her tears weren’t due to her fiance’s philandering ways.

“Everything was just so overwhelming and there were all the mixed emotions because of the rumours, and obviously the tension built up and I burst into tears [immediately after the ceremony].

“And then I burst into tears some more because I was thinking ‘Oh no, now the whole world has seen me cry”‘.

Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco as she’s now known has also said the rumours that she tried to flee in the days before the wedding were ‘categorical lies’.

“It was such a wonderful three days,’ she told the Times. ‘Even months afterwards I would get flashbacks and think, ‘Oh my goodness, did I really have the Eagles playing at my wedding?'”

“I think back and wonder how we managed to pull it off. There was a lot going on. It was beautiful; it was sentimental, showing my most intimate moment to the world.”

3. Hugh Jackman accidentally offends spa goers with his nudity.

Oops. Hugh Jackman has accidentally offended spa goers at a hot springs onsen in Japan by casually striding around sans pants.

The Wolverine actor failed to cover up his private parts and it took a fair few strange looks from bystanders till Jackman realised that the small hand towel provided was to cover his manhood.

The actor told WENN, “The place is separated male and female and they hand you a towel, a small washcloth and there are eight different types of tubs with heats of different temperatures”.

“I’m getting so hot and I’m using the towel they gave me to dip into the cold water and put it on my head and I was getting very strange looks from everybody.”

“I was feeling uncomfortable and finally this guy in the tub grunts and points to my head and then grunts and points to my private parts. Finally, I realised the towel was meant to be covering my privates and I’d spent about an hour just waltzing around this place with this thing in one hand and a beer in my other hand!”

Awkward.

